EC orders FIR against TMC MLAs over BDO office vandalism in Farakka, Itahar
6 people arrested in connection with Farakka vandalism were released on bail and felicitated with garlands
Kolkata | January 23, 2026 07:11 AM IST
ECI orders fresh FIR naming TMC MLA Manirul Islam over Farakka BDO vandalism, seeks action against Islampur MLA.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of Murshidabad to file a fresh FIR naming Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manirul Islam in connection with vandalism at the Block Development Office (BDO) at Farakka last week and send a compliance report within 5pm. The poll body also sought the registration of an FIR against TMC MLA from Islampur, Mosharaf Hossain, over a separate incident of violence in Itahar.
Despite the EC directive, no fresh FIR had been registered against Islam till the last report reached news agency PTI around 10 pm.
The incident in Farakka on January 14 was sparked by protests by Booth Level Officers (BLO), who alleged that citizens were being repeatedly asked to produce documents under the SIR hearing process, leading to harassment. Several BLOs reportedly approached the
Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) with mass resignation letters, citing pressure and anxiety linked to the revision exercise.
Tensions erupted when a group of protesters, allegedly led by Islam, entered and ransacked the BDO office, claiming that the verification of documents was biased against members of a particular community and that his protest was aimed at safeguarding the interests of common people.
The ECI direction came a day after Islam said the poll body was asking for documents only from Muslims and not Hindus and “notices were being sent only to Rahim and not Ram”.
Taking cognizance of the incident, EC had spoken to West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, asking him to lodge an FIR. The direction was followed, but the FIR did not name the MLA as an accused.
The EC has now directed that a fresh FIR be filed specifically naming Islam.
Reacting to the development, Islam said he had been elected as an MLA by the people and would visit any place where citizens were allegedly being harassed.
“I have been elected as an MLA through the votes of the people. If people are being harassed, I will go there as a public representative,” PTI quoted Islam as saying.
Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar said if the BJP was in power in the state, strict action would have been taken against Islam.
“If there was a BJP government in the state, a bulldozer would have been used at Monirul’s house. Once the BJP comes to power, legal action will be taken against those involved in the attacks,” Sukanta Majumdar said as reported by PTI.
Meanwhile, six people arrested in connection with the vandalism were released on bail and later felicitated with garlands, in the presence of local leader Kausar Ali.
In a separate incident on Thursday, tension flared at Itahar in Uttar Dinajpur district following allegations that a man died by suicide after his wife received a hearing notice.
The hearing centre was allegedly vandalised, and protesters led by local MLA Mosharraf Hossain later blocked National Highway-12 with the body.
Taking note of the incident, EC directed the DEO to register an FIR against Hossain and submit a report.
