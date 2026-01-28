EC orders Bengal govt to revoke transfer orders of three IAS officers deputed as electoral roll observers
Transfer orders should be ‘cancelled’, and future orders should ‘get prior ECI concurrence’, states the letter
Written by Atri Mitra
Kolkata | January 28, 2026 04:52 AM IST
4 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
The Commission also sought the same action against casual Data Entry Operator Surojit Halder. He was suspended by the state government earlier. However, the state government is yet to file an FIR against the officers.
A new confrontation emerged between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state government after the former ordered West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty to withdraw the transfer order of three electoral roll observers during the ongoing SIR process.
ECI secretary Sujeet Kumar Misra on Tuesday wrote to Chakraborty, stating the transfer orders should be “cancelled”, and future orders should “get prior ECI concurrence”.
The state government had recently transferred, giving additional responsibilities to IAS officers Smita Pandey, Asvini Kumar Yadav, and Randhir Kumar.
“Transfer orders be cancelled forthwith. Further, you are requested to obtain prior concurrence of the commission before issuing such orders in future,” the letter said.
It also pointed out Paragraph 4 of the letter which states that the chief secretaries must ensure that no official involved in the SIR process is transferred without prior approval from the Commission.
The letter stated, “Commission vide its letter dated 27.10.2025, has announced the Special Intensive Revision (stn; in the state of West Bengal. Paragraph 4 of the aforementioned letter inter-alia provides that during the SIR period, the chief secretaries must ensure that no official involved in the SIR process is transferred without prior approval from the commission.”
The EC added, “Further, I am to state that the Commission, vide its letter dated 28.11.2025 has appointed Electoral Roll observers along with Divisional Commissioners. These officers are on deemed deputation to the Election Commission of India for the purpose of the SIR.”
Story continues below this ad
It also mentioned, “It has come to the Commission’s notice that the Government of West Bengal, vide notifications dated 01.12.2025, 20.01.2026 and 21.01.2026 respectively, has ordered the departmental transfers/posting of Sh. Asvini Kumar
Yadav, IAS, WB:2001 (Electoral Roll Observer for Uttar Dinajpur & Dakshin Dinajpur), Sh. Randhir Kumar, IAS, WB:2006 (Electoral Roll Observer for North 24 Parganas & Kolkata North) and Smt. Smita Pandey, IAS, WB:2005 (Electoral Roll Observer for Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman & Birbhum), respectively.”
The letter further stated, “However, the transfers of these officers have been ordered without prior concurrence of the Election Commission, which is violative of the Commission’s instructions dated 27.10.2025 as mentioned above. In view of the above, I am directed to state that the transfer orders be cancelled forthwith. Further, you are requested to obtain prior concurrence of the Commission before issuing such orders in future. A compliance in this regard may be sent to the Commission by 03:00 pm on 28.91.2026.”
Earlier, a row had erupted between the ECI and the state administration when the Murshidabad district administration did not file an FIR against TMC MLA Manirul Islam, in connection with the alleged vandalism at the Block Development Office in Farakka, even after 24 hours.
Story continues below this ad
Last year in August, the ECI had asked the state government to suspend and book four officials and a contractual employee over alleged fraudulent registration of 127 voters in the Baruipur Purba and Moyna Assembly constituencies.
The four included two West Bengal Civil Service officers serving as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) – Debottam Dutta Choudhury (Baruipur Purba), and Biplab Sarkar (Moyna) – and two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) – Tathagata Mondal (Baruipur), and Sudipta Das (Moyna).
The Commission also sought the same action against casual Data Entry Operator Surojit Halder. He was suspended by the state government earlier. However, the state government is yet to file an FIR against the officers.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More