EC orders Bengal govt to revoke transfer orders of three IAS officers deputed as electoral roll observers

The Commission also sought the same action against casual Data Entry Operator Surojit Halder. He was suspended by the state government earlier. However, the state government is yet to file an FIR against the officers.

A new confrontation emerged between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state government after the former ordered West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty to withdraw the transfer order of three electoral roll observers during the ongoing SIR process.

ECI secretary Sujeet Kumar Misra on Tuesday wrote to Chakraborty, stating the transfer orders should be “cancelled”, and future orders should “get prior ECI concurrence”.

The state government had recently transferred, giving additional responsibilities to IAS officers Smita Pandey, Asvini Kumar Yadav, and Randhir Kumar.

“Transfer orders be cancelled forthwith. Further, you are requested to obtain prior concurrence of the commission before issuing such orders in future,” the letter said.