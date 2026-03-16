EC removes Mamata’s two top officials hours after election notification: ‘No poll-related posts for them’

Hours after announcing the schedule for the 2026 Assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) removed West Bengal's Chief Secretary and Home Secretary late Sunday night to ensure a "level playing field." (File)

The Election Commission on late Sunday night replaced the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of West Bengal, hours after announcing the dates for the Assembly elections in the state.

The EC has removed Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and replaced her with Dushyant Nariala. Similarly, state Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena has been replaced by Sanghamitra Ghosh.

In a letter sent to the chief secretary, the EC said that “the officers transferred out” – Nandini Chakraborty and Jagdish Prasad Meena – “shall not be posted in any election-related position” till the polls are over.

“The directions of the Election Commission should be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in respect of joining of Dushyant Nariala and Sanghamitra Ghosh be sent by 3 pm on March 16 (Monday).