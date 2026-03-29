EC issues third supplementary voter list in Bengal at night; exact addition and deletion numbers unclear

Within 24 hours of releasing the second supplementary list for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, the Election Commission issued a third supplementary list late on Saturday night.
While the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office confirmed the development, it has not yet released a press note, similar to the first and second lists. Consequently, the exact number of pending cases addressed in this list—specifically how many names were deleted and how many were added to the final voter list—remains unclear.
According to sources in the CEO’s office, 38 lakh pending cases have been resolved so far. The first supplementary list was released around midnight on March 23, followed by the second list at a similar time on March 27. Notably, the third list was released earlier, shortly after 10 pm.
Election Commission sources indicate a plan to settle all pending cases before the first phase of polling. Voting for the first phase in the state is scheduled for April 23.
Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified its offensive against the Election Commission, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging a “nexus” between the poll body and the BJP.
The TMC has labelled the deletion of over 63 lakh names as a deliberate attempt at voter suppression, specifically targeting the SIR as opaque and politically motivated. Adding to the friction, the party described the “under adjudication” status of over 60 lakh additional voters, including high-profile figures like ministers Shashi Panja and Ghulam Rabbani, as a “humiliating” tactic designed to disenfranchise legitimate citizens just weeks before the April 23 polls.
In response, the BJP, which rules the Centre, dismissed these allegations as “hooliganism” and a sign of the TMC’s desperation. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders maintained that the revision is a necessary administrative exercise to “detect and delete” illegal entries and ensure the integrity of the electoral process. The BJP continues to back the Election Commission’s efforts, framing the cleanup of the voter rolls as a vital step toward a free and fair 2026 Assembly Election.
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TMC has decided to provide financial assistance for people whose names have been deleted and plans to fight the matter legally.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More