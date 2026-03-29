EC issues third supplementary voter list in Bengal at night; exact addition and deletion numbers unclear

Election Commission sources indicate a plan to settle all pending cases before the first phase of polling, scheduled for April 23. (File Photo)

Within 24 hours of releasing the second supplementary list for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, the Election Commission issued a third supplementary list late on Saturday night.

While the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office confirmed the development, it has not yet released a press note, similar to the first and second lists. Consequently, the exact number of pending cases addressed in this list—specifically how many names were deleted and how many were added to the final voter list—remains unclear.

According to sources in the CEO’s office, 38 lakh pending cases have been resolved so far. The first supplementary list was released around midnight on March 23, followed by the second list at a similar time on March 27. Notably, the third list was released earlier, shortly after 10 pm.