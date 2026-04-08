EC is functioning on BJP’s behalf: TMC leaders question CEO’s neutrality

“We have registered many of our complaints with the EC but to no avail,” he said further while quoting an incident in Panihati where a sector officer was reportedly seen putting up BJP flags.

Also by Avantika Basu

Questioning the “integrity” of the election process, the TMC accused the Election Commission of “functioning on the behalf of the BJP”.

Senior TMC leaders, including state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya — also the party candidate from Dumdum Uttar seat — and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who is running from Beleghata, made these remarks while addressing a press conference on Monday.

“Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal recently visited Nandigram and a local BJP leader and party convenor of Kalichaanpur, Tapan Kumar Mahapatra, was seen accompanying him,” said Bhattacharya.

“This is not about where an official can visit but who is seen alongside them. When electoral authorities are seen with political figures, it shakes public confidence,” Bhattacharya added while highlighting “the need to maintain neutrality during election procedures”.