‘EC deleted voters’ names intentionally in my constituency’: Mamata in TMC BLAs’ meeting

Asks BLAs and councilors to be cautious about ‘malpractices’.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readJan 31, 2026 08:01 AM IST
She said the issue would be raised with the Chief Election Commissioner during her upcoming visit to New Delhi.Mamata Banerjee alleged that voters’ names were deliberately deleted from electoral rolls in Bhabanipur during the EC’s Special Intensive Revision exercise. (ANI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister alleged on Friday that the Election Commission (EC) intentionally deleted electors’ names in her Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

During a meeting with the party’s 267 booth level agents (BLAs) and eight councillors from Bhabanipur at her Kalighat office, Banerjee asked them to submit details of electors whose names were deleted and those who were called for hearings over “logical discrepancies”. She also asked to submit the details of those whose names may be excluded in the final electoral list.

The CM asked minister Firhad Hakim and party MLA Debashis Kumar to hand her reports of the meeting before her two-day visit to New Delhi. She is scheduled to reach the national capital on Sunday, where she will meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Expressing “shock” over the names of many voters deliberately being left out, especially in ward number 77, Banerjee said there should be no rigging of votes anywhere.

Asking the councillors to be cautious about the alleged malpractice, she said, “This election is very important. It is actually our direct fight against evil.”

Praising the party workers for their “hard work”, she reminded them that the coming days will be a tough test for them. She also directed them to make door-to-door visits to maintain contact with voters and check the lists “very carefully” and pay special attention to ward numbers 63 and 72.

Also Read | Bengal Home Secy in EC's list of central observers, Mamata govt tells EC to revise

In the draft voter list, more than 45,000 names of electors have already been deleted.

A senior TMC leader said the CM was worried that more names will be deleted from the rolls after the final list is published.

“She is worried that her constituency’s demography was being changed during the SIR. She has raised concern about the BJP’s attempts to defeat her by deleting the voters’ names.”

