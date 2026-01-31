‘EC deleted voters’ names intentionally in my constituency’: Mamata in TMC BLAs’ meeting

Mamata Banerjee alleged that voters’ names were deliberately deleted from electoral rolls in Bhabanipur during the EC’s Special Intensive Revision exercise. (ANI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister alleged on Friday that the Election Commission (EC) intentionally deleted electors’ names in her Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

During a meeting with the party’s 267 booth level agents (BLAs) and eight councillors from Bhabanipur at her Kalighat office, Banerjee asked them to submit details of electors whose names were deleted and those who were called for hearings over “logical discrepancies”. She also asked to submit the details of those whose names may be excluded in the final electoral list.

The CM asked minister Firhad Hakim and party MLA Debashis Kumar to hand her reports of the meeting before her two-day visit to New Delhi. She is scheduled to reach the national capital on Sunday, where she will meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.