EC-BJP nexus in SIR… 10,000 to 30,000 voters’ names deleted from seats where TMC won: Mamata Banerjee

Alleging a “BJP-EC nexus” behind the deletion of 63.66 lakh names from West Bengal’s electoral rolls following the SIR exercise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that BJP leaders ensured that 10,000 to 30,000 voters’ names were deleted from Assembly constituencies where her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), won in the last Assembly elections.

Addressing a Holi Milan gathering at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium, the TMC supremo alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was designed to help the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.

“Names have been deliberately deleted with the use of AI. I know the BJP leaders who have ensured that 10,000 to 30,000 voters are deleted from constituencies where the TMC won. I am giving you the example of my constituency, Bhawanipore. In Bhawanipore, 2.6 lakh voters were there. Previously, you [EC] excluded 44,000 voters. This time, you deleted 2,000 voters and put 14,000 under logical discrepancy. Why are these voters missing?.. But let me tell you, I will win from Bhawanipore even if there is only one voter left on the voters’ list. I have faith in God. I respect all communities, castes, and religions,” the TMC supremo said.