EC sends 15 IPS officers from Bengal for election observer duty in TN, Kerala, then pauses order for 5

From the home secretary to the state police chief, several senior officials in West Bengal have been removed from their posts since the Assembly elections were announced. (File photo)

In a swift turn of events, the Election Commission (EC) has partially rolled back its directive asking 15 high-ranking IPS officers from West Bengal to serve as election observers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. While 10 officers must still report for duty immediately, five officials were granted a reprieve, sources confirmed on Wednesday night.

The five officers staying behind for now are Murlidhar Sharma (Police Commissioner, Bidhannagar), Syed Waqar Raza (Police Commissioner, Siliguri), Akash Magharia (Deputy Inspector General in the Intelligence Bureau (IB)), Amandeep (Special Superintendent, IB), and Praveen Kumar Tripathi (Inspector General of Police, Special Task Force).

The EC faced criticism for leaving vital urban centres like Siliguri and Bidhannagar headless ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, by appointing their commissioners as observers without naming replacements.