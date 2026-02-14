EC slams Bengal election officials over flawed document uploads, warns of action

The Election Commission of India held a video conference with all District Electoral Officers (DEOs) on Friday. Top ECI officials, the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, and Special Roll Observers attended the meeting, said the sources. The ECI directed the DEOs to ensure accurate verification of uploaded documents for the ongoing SIR process, emphasising zero tolerance for mistakes. Specific mention was made for DEOs of Cooch Behar, North and South 24 Parganas to work with full sincerity.

“Many cases have come to surface where documents such as newspaper cuttings, blank pages, illegible images etc (were uploaded). How were they uploaded? Who uploaded them? And why did the DMs verify them?” the ECI asked the DEOs.

“Why are documents being uploaded now? Is it to ensure uploading of manufactured documents? DMs have to personally ensure that only documents specified by the ECI and those ordered by the Hon’ble Supreme Court may be considered by the EROs (Electoral Registration Officers)/ AEROs (Assistant Electoral Registration Officer),” the ECI said.

ECI stated “By February 16 (Monday), all the DEOs to personally verify that all documents that have been uploaded are as per the approved list”. The IT team was instructed “to check if such documents were uploaded in the system after that time limit. Even if a single document is discovered after the deadline, the DM shall be held personally responsible,” the ECI stated.

ECI warned the officials: “DEOs, EROs/AEROs should note that every document and decision should be stored in the system for years and even if a foreigner is detected after 1 year, 2 years or 5 years, the concerned officers will have to face prosecution. It is a risky gamble for the IAS officers who have long careers left.”

During the meeting, the ECI pulled up the DMs of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, South and North 24-Paraganas, and Purba Medinipur “for negligence”.

Purba Bardhaman DM was advised “not to give political statements”. Cooch Behar DM was upbraided for delayed “uploading of documents” and South 24-Paraganas DM was asked under “what authority were ERMOs being called by EROs and AEROs.”

The EC stated: “The CEO has been instructed to send all cases which have been verified by DEOs on inadmissible and illegible documents for direct action against such officers by the ECI, henceforth.”

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty on Friday went to Delhi to meet with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.