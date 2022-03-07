Easy to pass blame: Dilip Ghosh slams section of West Bengal BJP leaders

BJP National vice president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday criticised a section of party leaders, including MP Locket Chatterjee, for blaming the party’s state leadership for the debacle in the recently concluded civic elections, instead of shouldering their responsibilities.

Ghosh’s remark came a day after Chatterjee reportedly said that instead of holding TMC and its electoral malpractices responsible, the BJP state unit should introspect to find the reasons for its poor performance in elections after the Assembly polls last year. Chatterjee had reportedly said this at an internal meeting of the party on Saturday.

Speaking with media persons on Sunday, Ghosh, without naming anyone, said, “It is very easy to make such comments and pass the blame to others. Those who went missing from the field during elections and did not shoulder their responsibilities are making such baseless comments. They are now blaming the party. But what have they done for the party, recently?”

Veteran BJP leader Tathagata Roy, who has been critical of his party’s style of functioning in West Bengal, said in a tweet, “Reports I hv recvd abt ystrday’s Chintan Baithak of West Bengal BJP say there were some small protests. Good. But too little, too late. There has to be a brutal dissection, including condemnation of the dealers of money and women. Ostrich-like conduct will seal W Bengal BJP’s fate (sic).”

Out of 108 municipalities in the state that went to polls on February 27, the BJP failed to win even a single civic body. In terms of wards, BJP won only 63 compared to TMC’s 1,870.

The saffron party’s vote share stood at 13 per cent, just behind the Left’s 14 per cent.

In a bid to introspect its poll debacle, the party had on Saturday held a ‘Chintan Baithak’ (brainstorming session) to discuss ways to revive its fate.