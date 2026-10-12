Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC local gets new stop; special trains for Shantipur, Budge Budge

Kolkata local train update: Eastern Railway has announced several changes to local train services under its Sealdah Division to improve passenger convenience and connectivity. The measures include a new temporary stop for Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC EMU locals at Badkulla, a special train service between Shantipur and Krishnanagar, and a late-night special train between Sealdah and Budge Budge.

Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC local to stop at Badkulla

The zonal railway has introduced an additional temporary stoppage at Badkulla station for four Sealdah-Krishnanagar-Sealdah AC EMU local services on an experimental basis from October 12 to December 31, 2026. The additional stoppage will apply to trains numbered 31845, 31846, 31847 and 31848. The revised departure timings at Badkulla station are as follows: