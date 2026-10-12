Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC local gets new stop; special trains for Shantipur, Budge Budge

Kolkata local train update:Eastern Railway has announced several changes to local train services under its Sealdah Division to improve passenger convenience and connectivity. The measures include a new temporary stop for Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC EMU locals at Badkulla, a special train service between Shantipur and Krishnanagar, and a late-night special train between Sealdah and Budge Budge.
Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC local to stop at Badkulla
The zonal railway has introduced an additional temporary stoppage at Badkulla station for four Sealdah-Krishnanagar-Sealdah AC EMU local services on an experimental basis from October 12 to December 31, 2026. The additional stoppage will apply to trains numbered 31845, 31846, 31847 and 31848. The revised departure timings at Badkulla station are as follows:
Train 31845 (Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC EMU Local): 11:53 am
Train 31846 (Krishnanagar-Sealdah AC EMU Local): 1:40 pm
Train 31847 (Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC EMU Local): 1:59 pm
Train 31848 (Krishnanagar-Sealdah AC EMU Local): 4:15 pm
The additional stoppage is intended to make the AC local services more accessible to passengers travelling to and from Badkulla.
Shantipur-Krishnanagar special train from October 13
It will also run one pair of EMU special trains between Shantipur and Krishnanagar via Dignagar from October 13 to December 31, 2026, on an experimental basis. The schedule for the special services is as follows:
Shantipur-Krishnanagar EMU special
Departure from Shantipur: 9:34 am
Arrival at Dignagar: 9:51 am
Arrival at Krishnanagar: 10:11 am
Krishnanagar-Shantipur EMU special
Departure from Krishnanagar: 10:20 am
Arrival at Dignagar: 10:38 am
Arrival at Shantipur: 10:57 am
Two local trains to operate on revised timings
Along with the introduction of the special service, Eastern Railway has announced temporary changes to the timings of two existing EMU locals.
Train 31586 (Krishnanagar-Shantipur EMU Local): The train will depart Krishnanagar at 8:47 am instead of 9:25 am and arrive at Shantipur at 9:24 am instead of 10:02 am.
Train 31784 (Shantipur-Ranaghat EMU Local): The train will depart Shantipur at 11:00 am instead of 10:46 am and arrive at Ranaghat at 11:28 am instead of 11:12 am.
Sealdah-Budge Budge night special train
To improve late-night last-mile connectivity, Eastern Railway will also run one pair of night-hour special trains between Sealdah and Budge Budge till December 31, 2026. The train timings are as follows:
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Sealdah-Budge Budge Special: Departs Sealdah at 10:55 pm and arrives at Budge Budge at 11:43 pm.
Budge Budge-Sealdah Special: Departs Budge Budge at 11:54 pm and arrives at Sealdah at 12:48 am the following day.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More