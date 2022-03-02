Eastern Railway GM assumes additional charge of Metro Railway

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 2, 2022 4:37:36 am
Eastern Railway general manager Arun Arora has assumed the additional charge of Metro Railway general manager. During his career spanning over 35 years, he has remained the principal chief mechanical engineer of the Northern Railway and the divisional railway
manager, Delhi.
An alumnus of IIT Delhi and the University of Queensland, Arora played a key role as DRM/Delhi in launching India’s fastest conventional train Gatiman Express between Delhi and Agra in 2016.
