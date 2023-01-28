scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Eastern front with China stable yet unpredictable: Lt Gen Kalita

The overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the eastern theatre is presently stable and that the Indian military is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, he said.

GOC-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Listen to this article
Eastern front with China stable yet unpredictable: Lt Gen Kalita
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The situation along the eastern border with China is “stable yet unpredictable”, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C, Eastern Command) Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita said on Friday.

The overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the eastern theatre is presently stable and that the Indian military is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata along with Major Gen DK Kushwah (General Service, Eastern Command), Lt Gen Kalita said, “The whole problem stems from the fact the border between India and China is not clearly demarcated and there are different perceptions regarding the actual Line of Control (LoC), leading to frictions and escalations at times.”

“The situation along the northern borders in both Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is stable but unpredictable. The Army is constantly monitoring the activities taking place across the border,” he said, adding that “we are always prepared to tackle any challenges emerging out of it”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day

About the increase in the number of Chinese troops on the eastern border, the GOC-in-C said, “We have come to know that there has been a gradual increase in the deployment of troops opposite our sectors besides infrastructural build-up by the PLA (People’s Liberation Army). It’s difficult to quantify the number of (Chinese) troops deployed in these areas. But we are continuously and closely monitoring the developments in these areas,” he said.

More from Kolkata

China is building an alternative axis in the Chumbi valley, Lt Gen Kalita said. “This region is not very far from Chicken’s neck, also called the Siliguri corridor. They (Chinese) are increasing their footprint by building roads through the Bhutan territory,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 02:37 IST
Next Story

India, South Africa sign pact, 12 cheetahs to be brought to Kuno in February

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close