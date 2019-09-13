East-west Metro corridor: Soil not subsiding any more in Bowbazar area

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) officials said that there had been no “fresh subsidence or soil settlement” in Bowbazar area, where over 50 houses were damaged, and that no fresh evacuation was carried out on Thursday.

“We have not issued any fresh evacuation notice. Our target was to prevent the spreading of subsidence zone. It has been noticed that soil settlement has not increased in the last 16 to 17 hours,” said a KMRCL official.

The soil in the area started to subside after a tunnel-boring machine of the KMRCL accidentally hit an aquifer on August 31. As water and sludge started gushing into the tunnel, gaps developed in the soil layers above it and the surface.

As per official sources, coffer wall work inside the tunnel was completed. The rate of subsidence has been brought down to a negligible point. The wall has been constructed to prevent seepage or to prevent water from flowing inside the tunnel.

On Thursday, a team of officials visited the affected area to examine more damaged houses that needed repairing.

Meanwhile, two residents of Syakra Para Lane — Ganesh Prakash Gupta and Anjali Mullick — died at G D Hospital on Tuesday, days after they were evacuated from their houses.

According to the families, the sudden crisis in their lives took a toll on their health and they died due to stress.

“My father had been in tension ever since we were asked to leave our house,” said Gupta’s son Dilip.

Mullick’s relatives said she had been living in Syakra Para Lane for over 70 years. She was not willing to vacate her house, however, the octogenarian was shifted to Hotel Embassy. She was later admitted to a hospital, where she died.

More than 500 people were evacuated from several buildings in the Bowbazar area after they had developed cracks during the East-West Metro’s tunnel-boring work on August 31. The affected residents were shifted to hotels at the expense of Metro and many had already been given compensation cheques of Rs 5 lakh each.

As per reports, the machine that was boring the tunnel through which Howrah Maidan-bound Metro will run apparently hit a sand aquifer, an underground layer of water-bearing sand, resulting in massive settlement that caused the damage.