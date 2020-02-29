East-West Metro corridor: KMRC inspects fresh cracks of Bowbazar houses

A KMRC official visits an affected family in Bowbazar. (Express photo) A KMRC official visits an affected family in Bowbazar. (Express photo)

A team of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) experts inspected fresh cracks on the walls of Chaitanya Sen Lane at Bowbazar in central Kolkata on Friday, where an aquifer burst led to a huge ground settlement during tunneling work for the East West Metro corridor in August last year. Hundreds of Bowbazar residents were evacuated and shifted to hotels after their houses had developed cracks or collapsed.

On Friday, the engineers conducted the inspection after the residents complained of fresh hairline cracks appearing on their houses after the tunnel boring work resumed earlier this week. They assured the families that they will continue their work with the tunnel boring machine only after taking proper precautions.

“We assure that these will not cause any permanent damage to the buildings as all precautions have been taken for the tunnel boring work,” Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) general manager, administration, A K Nandy told PTI.

A KMRC engineer said, “We have already installed tiltmeter and crackmeter to monitor fresh cracks.” The KMRC also deputed a senior official to keep a tab on the conditions of the houses.

“No fresh cracks were reported on Friday. We are taking all precautions. Those hairline cracks that have developed are not alarming,” the engineer added.

Last year on August 31, same cracks developed at adjacent Durga Pituri Lane. Several families were evacuated from Chaiten Sen Lane last week, ahead of the digging work, to avoid a re-run of the disaster that had left several families of Syakrapara Lane, Gour De Lane and Durga Pituri Lane homeless last year.

