East Midnapore: Students Islamic Organisation calls for probe into ‘mysterious deaths’ of 2 students

The state unit of Students Islamic Organisation of India on Tuesday demanded a probe into the “mysterious” deaths of two students at a residential school in East Midnapore.

“The deaths of Shariful Gazi and Sourav Guri of Class IX in Sreerampur Agriculture High School in East Midnapore within 30 days is alarming. We demand a full-fledged probe into it,” said SIO spokesperson Sujauddin Ahmed at a news conference in Press Club, Kolkata.

The SIO said Gazi’s body was found at the school last month. School authorities had said it was a case of suicide. Gazi’s family had then lodged a complaint. “Before he allegedly committed suicide, he had talked with me. Why did he do it if he had to commit suicide? I want a CBI probe into the death,” said Tuhina Bibi, Shariful’s mother.

“What was more surprising is the discovery of the body of Sourav Guri on May 18… We feel that something is strange about the death of these two students and only a proper investigation will unearth the truth,” said Osman Gani, state SIO president.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been lodged and an investigation is on.

