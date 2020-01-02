East Burdwan: Five of family killed as truck crashes into hut

Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, sources said. (Representational) Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, sources said. (Representational)

Five members of a family were crushed to death at Galsi in East Burdwan district in the early hours of Wednesday when a truck carrying sand veered off the road and crashed into their hut where they were sleeping.

The list of deceased included two children and a woman. The victims have been identified as Bapi Mondal, Dolon Mandal, Abir Mondal, Nandini Mandal and Suchitra Mondal.

According to a Galsi police station officer, the driver lost control of the vehicle, after which it crashed into the hut.

Following the incident, local residents set the truck on fire, ransacked another goods vehicle and blocked a nearby road. They also attacked the police when they tried to take the five bodies to the morgue.

Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, sources said.

Later around 1 pm on Sunday, the bodies were recovered from the spot.

“The situation is now normal. We have recovered the bodies,” said the police officer.

