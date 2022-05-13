DYFI meet: Learn from Lanka stir, CPM urges youths

Addressing a Democratic Youth Federation of India’s (DYFI) rally just before the inauguration of an all-India conference of its youth wing on Thursday, CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Md Salim called upon the youths to learn from the people’s movement in Sri Lanka.

“If the people of a state come out on the road, then exactly what happens we have seen in Sri Lanka. They too have police and army, but they could not do anything to suppress the movement,” Salim told a large number of cadres gathered from across the state at Rani Rashmani Road in Kolkata to participate in the DYFI’s rally. “A BJP leader had once said ‘goli maro salo ko (shoot them dead)’… If you (the BJP leader) want to do so, then what happens we have seen in Sri Lanka,” said Salim.

“This rally has proved that those evicted from their houses by the ruling party after the Assembly election results are still on the road, and they are fighting. Today, we have to take an oath that we will make history in this state,” added Salim.

DYFI all India secretary Abhoy Mukhopadhyay said, “The Mamata Banerjee administration also deserves a movement like Sri Lanka here for what they are doing.” The four-day 11th all India conference of the DYFI kicked off at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake here on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury called for a change of the government at the Centre. “The government is the manager of the property, but the owners are the ordinary people. The owner has the right to change the manager. Only by changing the government at the Centre, this country can be saved.” While he repeatedly attacked the BJP and the central government, while the CPI (M) state leaders targeted the Trinamool Congress and its government in the state.