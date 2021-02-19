DYFI man’s death: Left and Congress block rail tracks at ‘56 places’

The nationwide four-hour 'Rail Roko' campaign was called by farmer union leaders protesting at the Delhi border. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Left and Congress workers on Thursday blocked railway tracks at “56 locations” in the state against the death of DYFI worker Maidul Islam Midya and the three farm laws.

Four days after being injured in a police clash during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally by the Left and Congress, Midya on February 15 succumbed to his injuries. Left parties had called the incident a “murder” while CM Mamata Banerjee had promised job and financial support to his family.

Left and Congress activists blocked the railway tracks at Amta in rural Howrah, Burdwan and other parts of the state between noon and 4 pm. The nationwide four-hour ‘Rail Roko’ campaign was called by farmer union leaders protesting at the Delhi border.

They have been demanding the repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Central government.

In Bengal, the protest disrupted train services and inconvenience passengers. At some places, police forced protesters to lift the blockade after 4 pm.

On Wednesday, the student and youth wings of both parties gheraoed police stations against Midya’s death.