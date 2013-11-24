Duty of the workplace to protect women: Meira

Lok sabha Speaker Meira Kumar Saturday said the onus of womens safety at workplace was with the company management and they must follow the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court to tackle sexual harassment cases.

Addressing a seminar on Women Empowerment by the Merchant Chamber of Commerce,Kumar said she had set up a grievance cell in Parliament to address womens complaints and said all companies must have similar set-ups.

In the Vishakha judgment (1997),the Supreme Court had laid down guidelines for employers to deal with complaints of sexual harassment/assault at workplace,and stipulated the formation of committees to dispose off complaints.

In response to questions regarding the Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case,she said: I think the law must take its course and whatever needs to be done must be done expeditiously. Our culture does not allow cases like sexual assault and this should not have happened.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App