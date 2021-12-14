Durgapur mayor Agasti resigns, denies link to money laundering case

Mayor of Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Dilip Agasti, resigned on Monday amid reports that he was asked to step down by the Trinamool Congress leadership.

Agasti’s resignation comes in the wake of the arrest of Burdwan Municipal Administrator Pranab Chatterjee in a money laundering case. The CBI arrested Chatterjee two days ago for allegedly receiving Rs 4 crore from a firm as a kickback.

Agasti, however, denied any link between his resignation and Chatterjee’s arrest. “No, there is no question of chit fund here,” he said and refused to answer on why he resigned as mayor.

Sources in the ruling TMC said that Agasti was asked to resign by the party leadership on Monday morning as there was a likelihood of him being either questioned or arrested in the money laundering case.

“With campaigning for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election going on and the impending municipal polls in the state early next year, the party leadership does not want to see its image getting tarnished by the money laundering case. So, today the party leadership asked him to step down. Within two or three days, the party will take a decision on who will be the next mayor of Durgapur,” a senior TMC leader said on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Anindita Mukhopadhyay, the wife of TMC leader Apurba Mukhopadhyay, may become the next mayor.