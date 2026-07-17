‘Durga Puja will be peaceful’: BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya flags ‘radicalisation’, draws Bangladesh parallel

Raising concerns over what he termed “tremendous radicalisation” in some districts of West Bengal, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya drew parallels with neighbouring Bangladesh, saying that this year’s Durga Puja will be celebrated peacefully and vowed to restore the sanctity of the festival.

Speaking at the Khuti Puja (worship of the pole) for Durga Puja at Kolkata’s College Square, Bhattacharya said, “In Bangladesh, the hands of Durga idols are broken and the ghat (sacred pot) is taken away. There has been tremendous radicalisation in some districts in West Bengal which is why it seems like Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, DJ music is blasted right after playing Durga Puja songs. This happens in Murshidabad too. But I want to tell the people of Bengal that this time puja will be held peacefully across the state.”

Claiming that religious fundamentalism has reached its peak in Bengal, Bhattacharya said, “There are diktats similar to those in Bangladesh. We are hearing that in several places in Bengal, people are being told that they can light lamps but cannot blow conch shells, or that they can cremate bodies but cannot chant ‘Haribol’ during funeral processions.”

Recalling the father-son murder during Waqf protests in Murshidabad last year, Bhattacharya said, “We remember how Haragobinda Das and Chandan Das were brutally murdered just because they made idols of gods and goddesses. There are many of our brothers and their families who are on the other side of the border and are unable to celebrate Durga Puja openly. We should think about them too.”

Slamming the previous TMC government, he said, “Previously, Durga Puja was being branded as a festival. If the essence of a festival supersedes the religious practice, no one will enter College Square. If the idol cannot be kept at the forefront, no matter how grand the theme is, people will not come. This is a puja. We have to preserve its sanctity.”

Bhattacharya also recounted how Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the youngest Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University, had raised his voice against the severe atrocities inflicted upon Hindus in East Pakistan.

The BJP leader also asserted that Durga Puja should be free from politics as he refused to head any puja committee.

Story continues below this ad

“Recently there has been a political change in West Bengal. I would like to send out a message to all our party MLAs that they can participate in Durga Puja celebrations in their areas. If a Puja committee wants to make them chairman, they should act as public servants, but forcefully capturing a Durga Puja at another place cannot go on. Politics has to be kept outside Durga Puja.”

Notably, in 2021, Durga Puja in Kolkata was accorded the UNESCO tag of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ for its “public performance of religion and art”.