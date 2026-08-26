Durga Puja pandal on Suvendu Adhikari: Bengal CM’s political journey set to be displayed in Kolkata

Kolkata’s iconic Durga Puja pandals will have a new highlight this year — the life and times of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Themed ‘Nandigram theke Nabanna, Bubaiyer Jayajatra (From Nandigram to Nabanna, the journey of Bubai)’, the Durga Puja pandal (installation) will showcase the political journey of the BJP’s first chief minister in the state — from student politics, to Nandigram land agitation, joining the BJP, becoming the Leader of the Opposition, and finally winning the party’s first mandate in Bengal. Bubai is the nickname of Suvendu Adhikari.
The pandal, being organised by the Bengal chapter of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, is set to come up near Ruby General Hospital in Kolkata.
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Focus on ‘Sanatani CM’
Speaking with The Indian Express over phone, Chandrachur Goswami, state president of Hindu Mahasabha talked about the inspiration behind their pandal’s theme this year.
“Like us, he is a Sanatani. He is the heart of the new government. Out of respect for him, we have decided to base our theme of this year’s Durga Puja on his political journey,” Goswami said.
He said details of Adhikari’s early life and politics have been gathered by the outfit members in Purba Medinipur district, from where the chief minister hails. The pandal will also showcase various initiatives and achievements of the new BJP government in the state, he added.
Suvendu’s bust, miniature art, documentary, & more
Speaking about the attractions at their pandal, Goswami said it would feature a bust of the chief minister, along with artist Manik Debnath’s miniature art showing Adhikari’s face on a moong dal pulse.
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“The Durga idol is being made by artist Balai Pal of Kalighat. On the backside of the idol, many state government initiatives will be highlighted,” he said.
Goswami added that a documentary on Adhikari’s political journey will also be shown at the pandal. “We are also accepting similar documentaries on him from other organisations which we will showcase in the Puja,” he said.
CM’s parents to be invited
Besides, Goswami said that he and his team are planning to visit Adhikari’s ancestral home in Kanthi, Purba Medinipur district, to invite the chief minister’s parents to their Durga Puja pandal. Organisers are also planning to invite the chief minister and Governor R N Ravi for the Durga Puja.
Suvendu Adhikari is the ninth chief minister of West Bengal. The 55-year-old leader is the son of veteran politician and former Union Minister, Sisir Adhikari. Suvendu started his political career with the Congress, before joining the Trinamool Congress in 1998. He served as an MLA for Kanthi Dakshin in 2005, and a Member of Parliament from Tamluk in 2009 and 2014.
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Adhikari has also remained the state’s transport minister and water minister. He joined the BJP in 2020, and defeated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021.
In the 2026 Assembly polls, Adhikari also defeated Mamata in her home turf, Bhabanipur, while simultaneously winning a massive mandate for the BJP in the state, leading to the party’s first government in West Bengal.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More