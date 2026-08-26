Durga Puja pandal on Suvendu Adhikari: Bengal CM’s political journey set to be displayed in Kolkata

Kolkata’s iconic Durga Puja pandals will have a new highlight this year — the life and times of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Themed ‘Nandigram theke Nabanna, Bubaiyer Jayajatra (From Nandigram to Nabanna, the journey of Bubai)’, the Durga Puja pandal (installation) will showcase the political journey of the BJP’s first chief minister in the state — from student politics, to Nandigram land agitation, joining the BJP, becoming the Leader of the Opposition, and finally winning the party’s first mandate in Bengal. Bubai is the nickname of Suvendu Adhikari.

The pandal, being organised by the Bengal chapter of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, is set to come up near Ruby General Hospital in Kolkata.