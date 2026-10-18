To remain open or close? Tragic stampede leaves Kolkata Puja organisers in dilemma

The Durga Puja pandal stampede in Kolkata on Saturday night, which resulted in the deaths of 19 people, has left organisers facing a dilemma over whether to keep major pandals open to the public or to close entry, with four days of the festival still remaining.

In the wake of the tragedy at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, several major pandals, including Chetla Agrani, Suruchi Sangha, Tala Pratyay, and Santosh Mitra Square, temporarily closed their gates and requested visitors to return, though entry resumed after two to three hours. A special police team has been visiting pandals consecutively to inspect arrangements, but organisers remain shaken.

‘We have become shaky’

Sajal Ghosh, a BJP MLA and chief organiser of the Santosh Mitra Square puja, said, “I never want to see a puja like this again in my life. The government will find out whose negligence caused the accident.”

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He said that despite turning off microphones and making announcements, controlling the massive crowds drawing to their ‘Vande Mataram’ theme proved difficult. Following police directions, the organisers agreed to reduce the duration of their light and sound show rather than shutting it down completely, subject to further review if issues arise.

At Kashi Bose Lane puja, organiser Somen Dutta confirmed they are following all guidelines. “We are doing as per police instructions… But, after the Chorebagan incident, we have also become shaky. A special police team came over here. They thoroughly checked the whole arrangement and suggested increasing the light, and we have already done that.”

Sources say the police have identified seven high-risk puja pandals because of massive gatherings, narrow entry/exit points, or reported mismanagement: Santosh Mitra Square, College Square, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Tala Pratyay, Ballygunj Cultural, Tridhara, and Kendua Shanti Sangha. An organiser at Hatibagan Sarbojonin said a special police team inspected their setup before allowing visitors in.

Strict security measures

To manage crowd safety across Kolkata, the state government has brought in seven experienced IPS officers: Murlidhar Sharma, Rupesh Kumar, Priyabrata Roy, Dipak Sarkar, Miraz Khalid, Soumya Roy, and Tarun Haldar.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ordered the formation of a special committee, led by Rajesh Sinha (Secretary, State Disaster Management Department), Anuj Sharma (Director General, Fire Services), and Javed Shamim (Additional Director General, Special Task Force), to assess the remaining pandals and submit a report.

Following a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “The police administration is working swiftly to ensure that a situation like Chorbagan does not arise again during the remaining days of the festival. Everyone must remain alert for a few more days.”

The chief minister advised puja committees to strictly follow police recommendations, suggesting that, if necessary, rituals and sankalp should proceed with only priests present, while keeping pandals closed to visitors and installing exterior LED screens for public viewing.