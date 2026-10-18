To remain open or close? Tragic stampede leaves Kolkata Puja organisers in dilemma

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Following the stampede that killed 19 at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin, Kolkata's major Durga Puja organisers remain on edge, waiting for police instructions while continuing to tweak crowd control measures.

Written by: Atri Mitra
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 06:25 PM IST
kolkata-durga-puja-stampede-A special police team has been visiting pandals consecutively to inspect arrangements, but organisers remain shaken. (File photo)
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The Durga Puja pandal stampede in Kolkata on Saturday night, which resulted in the deaths of 19 people, has left organisers facing a dilemma over whether to keep major pandals open to the public or to close entry, with four days of the festival still remaining.

In the wake of the tragedy at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, several major pandals, including Chetla Agrani, Suruchi Sangha, Tala Pratyay, and Santosh Mitra Square, temporarily closed their gates and requested visitors to return, though entry resumed after two to three hours. A special police team has been visiting pandals consecutively to inspect arrangements, but organisers remain shaken.

‘We have become shaky’

Sajal Ghosh, a BJP MLA and chief organiser of the Santosh Mitra Square puja, said, “I never want to see a puja like this again in my life. The government will find out whose negligence caused the accident.”

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He said that despite turning off microphones and making announcements, controlling the massive crowds drawing to their ‘Vande Mataram’ theme proved difficult. Following police directions, the organisers agreed to reduce the duration of their light and sound show rather than shutting it down completely, subject to further review if issues arise.

At Kashi Bose Lane puja, organiser Somen Dutta confirmed they are following all guidelines. “We are doing as per police instructions… But, after the Chorebagan incident, we have also become shaky. A special police team came over here. They thoroughly checked the whole arrangement and suggested increasing the light, and we have already done that.”

Sources say the police have identified seven high-risk puja pandals because of massive gatherings, narrow entry/exit points, or reported mismanagement: Santosh Mitra Square, College Square, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Tala Pratyay, Ballygunj Cultural, Tridhara, and Kendua Shanti Sangha. An organiser at Hatibagan Sarbojonin said a special police team inspected their setup before allowing visitors in.

Strict security measures

To manage crowd safety across Kolkata, the state government has brought in seven experienced IPS officers: Murlidhar Sharma, Rupesh Kumar, Priyabrata Roy, Dipak Sarkar, Miraz Khalid, Soumya Roy, and Tarun Haldar.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ordered the formation of a special committee, led by Rajesh Sinha (Secretary, State Disaster Management Department), Anuj Sharma (Director General, Fire Services), and Javed Shamim (Additional Director General, Special Task Force), to assess the remaining pandals and submit a report.

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Following a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “The police administration is working swiftly to ensure that a situation like Chorbagan does not arise again during the remaining days of the festival. Everyone must remain alert for a few more days.”

The chief minister advised puja committees to strictly follow police recommendations, suggesting that, if necessary, rituals and sankalp should proceed with only priests present, while keeping pandals closed to visitors and installing exterior LED screens for public viewing.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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