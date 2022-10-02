Durga Puja pandal Inauguration: Sisir Adhikari shares dais with BJP MLAs, triggers fresh buzz

Trinamool Congress Kanthi MP Sisir Adhikari has once again created a flutter in the political circle of West Bengal by sharing the dais with BJP MLAs during the inauguration of a Durga Puja pandal in Purba Medinipur district Friday, days after the Parliamentary Committee of Privileges sent him a notice asking him to be present in the House and seeking his explanation on why his membership should not be cancelled as was demanded by the TMC.

A three-time MP and the father of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, Sisir Adhikari was Friday seen inaugurating a Durga Puja pandal in Contai along with BJP MLAs Hiran Chattopadhyay (Kharagpur), Arup Das (Contai South) and actor-turned-leader Rudranil Ghosh.

Although Adhikari was not available for comment, the TMC was quick to target the veteran politician. “This shows Sisir babu is mentally and physically with the BJP. He is following his conscience. Ahead of the Assembly polls last year, he was seen at a BJP election rally and he spoke against the TMC leadership despite being a party MP, and now he is inaugurating Durga Puja pandals with BJP MLAs. He should now come out clean that he is with the BJP,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya was, however, treading cautiously on the question of Adhikari’s political affiliation. “Only Sisir Adhikari can make his stand clear. We cannot comment. However, as people are speaking against TMC leaders for their involvement in various scams, the ruling party is trying to divert their attention by addressing unimportant issues,” said Bhattacharya.

The Parliamentary Committee of Privileges had on September 27 sent a notice to Sisir Adhikari, asking him to be present before the committee in the House by 12:30 pm on October 12 and give an explanation on why his MP post should not be cancelled. TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay had in June requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to disqualify Sisir Adhikari’s MP post as he had defected to the BJP. The widening gulf between Sisir and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party started after his son Suvendu defected to the BJP in December 2021. The TMC has now decided to highlight the latest development in its appeal for the disqualification of Adhikari’s post as the TMC MP.