Durga Puja 2026: Eastern Railway to run 67 extra local train services on Sealdah, Howrah routes
Eastern Railway will run 67 additional local train services across the Sealdah and Howrah divisions during Durga Puja 2026 to manage passenger rush. The arrangements include late-night and evening special trains, along with changes to regular suburban services.
Durga Puja special local trains 2026:Eastern Railway will run extra local train services on its Sealdah and Howrah divisions during Durga Puja 2026 to manage the expected rush of passengers. The arrangements include late-night and evening special trains, additional services on several routes, changes to regular train schedules and cancellations of select services.
The Sealdah Division will run these specials between October 16 and 21 on routes connecting Sealdah with Ranaghat, Kalyani, Bangaon, Hasnabad and Dankuni, as well as stations in the southern section, including Baruipur, Diamond Harbour and Lakshmikantapur. The Howrah Division will also run additional EMU specials connecting Howrah with Barddhaman, Bandel, Tarakeswar, Naihati and Chandanpur.
The late-night services will connect Sealdah with Ranaghat, Kalyani, Bangaon, Hasnabad and Dankuni. Additional trains will also operate on routes linking Naihati and Krishnanagar City Junction, as well as the Sealdah South section, including services towards Baruipur, Diamond Harbour, Lakshmikantapur and Komagata Maru Budge Budge.
Additional evening specials will run on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, connecting Sealdah with destinations such as Krishnanagar City Junction, Ranaghat, Kalyani and Bangaon.
The division will also operate additional EMU services between Ranaghat, Sealdah and Lalgola from October 16 to 19. These special trains will stop at all stations along their routes.
The Howrah Division will operate additional EMU special trains on the nights of October 17-18, 18-19, 19-20 and 20-21.
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The services will connect Howrah with Barddhaman via Bandel and Dankuni, as well as Bandel with Naihati, Seoraphuli with Tarakeswar, and Howrah with Chandanpur via Dankuni. The special trains will stop at all stations en route.
The division has also announced changes to existing local services from October 17 to 21.
Train 63501 Howrah-Barddhaman MEMU local, which leaves Howrah at 1.30 am, will stop at all stations between Howrah and Bandel, in addition to Magra, Pandooah, Boinchi and Memari.
Train 37731 Bandel-Memari EMU local, departing Bandel at 8.58 pm, will be extended to Barddhaman, arriving at 10.25 pm. Its return service, train 37732, will start from Barddhaman at 10.40 pm instead of Memari and reach Bandel at 12.10 am.
Suburban trains to follow Sunday timetable on select days
The Sealdah Division will run suburban train services according to the Sunday timetable throughout the day on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. On these dates, suburban services departing their originating stations after 2 pm will stop at all stations en route, including halts and flag stations.
The Howrah Division will follow the Sunday timetable until 3 pm on October 18, 19, 20 and 21. The same arrangement will apply on October 25 for Lakshmi Puja and November 8 for Kali Puja. Services will follow the regular weekday timetable after 3 pm on these dates.
However, the 37220 Bandel-Howrah EMU local, departing Bandel at 5.40 am, will operate according to its usual route and timings on all these festival days.
Durga Puja 2026: 67 extra local train services from Sealdah and Howrah
Eastern Railway's Sealdah and Howrah divisions will run late-night and evening specials, change timetables and cancel some trains to handle the Puja crowds. All specials stop at every station on the way.
67
extra special services
55
in Sealdah division
12
in Howrah division
12
Sealdah trains cancelled, Oct 17 to 21
Day by day: what changes
Date
Sealdah division
Howrah division
Oct 16
Late-night specials begin (night of 16/17). Lalgola specials run. AC locals on weekday timetable.
–
Oct 17 (Sat)
Late-night, evening and Lalgola specials. Sunday timetable all day; all trains stop at every station after 2 pm. 12 trains cancelled. AC locals on weekday timetable.
Late-night specials begin (night of 17/18). Changes to 63501, 37731 and 37732.
Oct 18 (Sun) to 19 (Mon)
Same as October 17. Lalgola specials end on October 19.
Late-night specials. Sunday timetable until 3 pm, then weekday timetable. Changes to 63501, 37731 and 37732.
Oct 20 (Tue)
Late-night and evening specials. Sunday timetable all day; all trains stop at every station after 2 pm. 12 trains cancelled. AC locals on weekday timetable.
Late-night specials (last night: 20/21). Sunday timetable until 3 pm. Changes to 63501, 37731 and 37732.
Oct 21 (Wed)
Evening specials. Sunday timetable all day; all trains stop at every station after 2 pm. 12 trains cancelled. AC locals on Sunday timetable.
Sunday timetable until 3 pm. Changes to 63501, 37731 and 37732.
Oct 25 (Laxmi Puja)
–
Sunday timetable until 3 pm, then weekday timetable.
Nov 8 (Kali Puja)
–
Sunday timetable until 3 pm, then weekday timetable.
"Sunday timetable" means locals run to the Sunday schedule. Howrah division's 37220 Bandel to Howrah local (leaves Bandel 05:40) keeps its own timing on all these days.
Sealdah division55 extra specials
Late-night specials (38)
Nights of October 16/17 to 20/21
Sealdah to Ranaghat and Naihati
03151Sealdah to Ranaghat21:40 to 23:30
03152Ranaghat to Naihati23:45 to 00:20
03161Naihati to Ranaghat00:30 to 01:05
03162Ranaghat to Sealdah01:15 to 02:53
Sealdah to Kalyani
03163Sealdah to Kalyani21:10 to 22:25
03164Kalyani to Sealdah22:35 to 23:48
03165Sealdah to Kalyani00:12 to 01:25
03166Kalyani to Sealdah01:35 to 02:55
03167Sealdah to Kalyani01:00 to 02:15
03168Kalyani to Sealdah02:25 to 03:40
Bangaon Jn and Hasnabad to Barasat and Sealdah
03170Hasnabad to Barasat23:04 to 00:24
03172Barasat to Sealdah00:28 to 01:12
03169Sealdah to Hasnabad23:30 to 01:42
03171Sealdah to Bangaon Jn00:44 to 02:44
03174Bangaon Jn to Sealdah02:30 to 04:30
Naihati to Krishnanagar City Jn
03173Ranaghat to Krishnanagar City Jn23:45 to 00:25
03176Krishnanagar City Jn to Naihati00:35 to 01:50
03175Naihati to Krishnanagar City Jn02:00 to 03:15
03178Krishnanagar City Jn to Kalyani03:25 to 04:10
03177Kalyani to Ranaghat04:20 to 04:55
Sealdah to Dankuni
03179Sealdah to Dankuni23:00 to 23:42
03180Dankuni to Sealdah23:52 to 00:34
Sealdah South to Baruipur and Ballygunge
03182Sealdah (S) to Baruipur23:40 to 00:25
03181Baruipur to Ballygunge00:35 to 01:10
03184Ballygunge to Baruipur01:20 to 01:55
03183Baruipur to Ballygunge02:10 to 02:45
03190Ballygunge to Baruipur03:00 to 03:35
03189Baruipur to Sealdah (S)03:45 to 04:30
Sealdah South to Komagata Maru Budge Budge
03192Sealdah (S) to Komagata Maru Budge Budge23:30 to 00:18
03191Komagata Maru Budge Budge to New Alipur (Kolkata)00:30 to 00:50
03194New Alipur (Kolkata) to Komagata Maru Budge Budge01:05 to 01:25
03193Komagata Maru Budge Budge to New Alipur (Kolkata)01:40 to 02:00
03196New Alipur (Kolkata) to Komagata Maru Budge Budge02:15 to 02:35
03195Komagata Maru Budge Budge to Sealdah (S)02:50 to 03:40
Lakshmikantapur and Diamond Harbour
03197Diamond Harbour to Baruipur23:40 to 00:30
03128Baruipur to Lakshmikantapur00:40 to 01:30
03127Lakshmikantapur to Baruipur00:48 to 01:38
03198Baruipur to Diamond Harbour02:00 to 02:50
Evening specials (13)
October 17 to 21
Sealdah to Ranaghat and Krishnanagar City Jn
03137Sealdah to Krishnanagar City Jn17:05 to 19:29
03193Sealdah to Ranaghat17:55 to 19:40
03138Krishnanagar City Jn to Sealdah20:00 to 22:25
03140Ranaghat to Sealdah20:08 to 21:55
Sealdah to Kalyani
03141Sealdah to Kalyani19:20 to 20:36
03142Kalyani to Sealdah20:55 to 22:19
Sealdah to Bangaon Jn
03143Sealdah to Bangaon Jn17:32 to 19:28
03145Sealdah to Bangaon Jn18:57 to 20:52
03144Bangaon Jn to Sealdah21:15 to 23:10
03146Bangaon Jn to Sealdah22:22 to 00:20
Sealdah South to Baruipur and Lakshmikantapur
03148Sealdah (S) to Baruipur17:35 to 18:16
03150Baruipur to Lakshmikantapur18:30 to 19:20
03147Lakshmikantapur to Sealdah (S)19:48 to 21:28
Lalgola EMU specials (4)
October 16 to 19
Ranaghat and Sealdah to Lalgola
03153Ranaghat to Lalgola07:05 to 10:20
03154Lalgola to Ranaghat22:45 to 03:00
03155Sealdah to Lalgola17:10 to 22:20
03156Lalgola to Sealdah09:45 to 14:55
03155 and 03156 stop at Ranaghat (03155: arr 19:00, dep 19:01; 03156: arr 13:03, dep 13:04).
Cancelled (12 trains)
October 17 to 21
33437Sealdah to Barasat33438Barasat to Sealdah33823Sealdah to Bangaon Jn33832Bangaon Jn to Sealdah31623Sealdah to Ranaghat31636Ranaghat to Sealdah31821Sealdah to Krishnanagar City Jn31824Krishnanagar City Jn to Sealdah34626Sealdah to Baruipur34627Baruipur to Sealdah34649Baruipur to Sealdah34650Sealdah to Baruipur
Howrah division12 extra specials
Late-night EMU specials (12)
Nights of October 17/18 to 20/21
Howrah to Barddhaman via Bandel
EMUHowrah to Barddhaman00:45 to 03:10
EMUBarddhaman to Howrah21:40 to 00:05
Howrah to Barddhaman via Dankuni
EMUHowrah to Barddhaman01:15 to 03:20
EMUBarddhaman to Howrah22:30 to 00:45
Howrah to Bandel
EMUHowrah to Bandel01:00 to 02:05
EMUBandel to Howrah23:30 to 00:35
Sheoraphuli to Tarakeswar
EMUSheoraphuli to Tarakeswar00:30 to 01:20
EMUTarakeswar to Sheoraphuli23:15 to 00:05
Bandel to Naihati
EMUBandel to Naihati00:45 to 01:08
EMUNaihati to Bandel01:20 to 01:45
Howrah to Chandanpur via Dankuni
EMUHowrah to Chandanpur00:15 to 01:15
EMUChandanpur to Howrah01:30 to 02:30
Changes to regular trains
October 17 to 21
63501 Howrah to Barddhaman MEMU (via Bandel, leaves Howrah 01:30) will stop at all stations between Howrah and Bandel, and also at Magra, Pandooah, Boinchi and Memari.
37731 Bandel to Memari EMU (leaves Bandel 20:58) is extended to Barddhaman, arriving 22:25.
37732 Memari to Howrah EMU will start from Barddhaman instead of Memari, leaving at 22:40 and reaching Bandel at 00:10.
Times are departure and arrival, in 24-hour format. Times after midnight fall on the next date.
Train number 03193 appears twice in the Sealdah list, for a late-night Budge Budge special and an evening Sealdah to Ranaghat special. Both are shown as given.
While additional services are being introduced, 12 regular suburban train services on the Sealdah Division will remain cancelled from October 17 to 21. The cancelled trains are:
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33437 Sealdah-Barasat and 33438 Barasat-Sealdah
33823 Sealdah-Bangaon Junction and 33832 Bangaon Junction-Sealdah
31623 Sealdah-Ranaghat and 31636 Ranaghat-Sealdah
31821 Sealdah-Krishnanagar City Junction
31824 Krishnanagar City Junction-Sealdah
34627 Baruipur-Sealdah and 34626 Sealdah-Baruipur
34649 Baruipur-Sealdah and 34650 Sealdah-Baruipur
Passengers travelling during Durga Puja should check their train’s running status and the applicable timetable before leaving home. AC EMU local trains on the Sealdah Division will follow the weekday timetable from October 16 to 20 and the Sunday timetable on October 21.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
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Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
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Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
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