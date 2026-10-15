Durga Puja 2026: Eastern Railway to run 67 extra local train services on Sealdah, Howrah routes

Durga Puja special local trains 2026: Eastern Railway will run extra local train services on its Sealdah and Howrah divisions during Durga Puja 2026 to manage the expected rush of passengers. The arrangements include late-night and evening special trains, additional services on several routes, changes to regular train schedules and cancellations of select services.

The Sealdah Division will run these specials between October 16 and 21 on routes connecting Sealdah with Ranaghat, Kalyani, Bangaon, Hasnabad and Dankuni, as well as stations in the southern section, including Baruipur, Diamond Harbour and Lakshmikantapur. The Howrah Division will also run additional EMU specials connecting Howrah with Barddhaman, Bandel, Tarakeswar, Naihati and Chandanpur.

Late-night trains on Sealdah routes

The Sealdah Division will run more suburban special trains on the intervening nights of October 16-17, 17-18, 18-19, 19-20 and 20-21.

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The late-night services will connect Sealdah with Ranaghat, Kalyani, Bangaon, Hasnabad and Dankuni. Additional trains will also operate on routes linking Naihati and Krishnanagar City Junction, as well as the Sealdah South section, including services towards Baruipur, Diamond Harbour, Lakshmikantapur and Komagata Maru Budge Budge.

Additional evening specials will run on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, connecting Sealdah with destinations such as Krishnanagar City Junction, Ranaghat, Kalyani and Bangaon.

The division will also operate additional EMU services between Ranaghat, Sealdah and Lalgola from October 16 to 19. These special trains will stop at all stations along their routes.

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Howrah Division to run extra EMU specials

The Howrah Division will operate additional EMU special trains on the nights of October 17-18, 18-19, 19-20 and 20-21.

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The services will connect Howrah with Barddhaman via Bandel and Dankuni, as well as Bandel with Naihati, Seoraphuli with Tarakeswar, and Howrah with Chandanpur via Dankuni. The special trains will stop at all stations en route.

The division has also announced changes to existing local services from October 17 to 21.

Train 63501 Howrah-Barddhaman MEMU local, which leaves Howrah at 1.30 am, will stop at all stations between Howrah and Bandel, in addition to Magra, Pandooah, Boinchi and Memari.

Train 37731 Bandel-Memari EMU local, departing Bandel at 8.58 pm, will be extended to Barddhaman, arriving at 10.25 pm. Its return service, train 37732, will start from Barddhaman at 10.40 pm instead of Memari and reach Bandel at 12.10 am.

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Suburban trains to follow Sunday timetable on select days

The Sealdah Division will run suburban train services according to the Sunday timetable throughout the day on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. On these dates, suburban services departing their originating stations after 2 pm will stop at all stations en route, including halts and flag stations.

The Howrah Division will follow the Sunday timetable until 3 pm on October 18, 19, 20 and 21. The same arrangement will apply on October 25 for Lakshmi Puja and November 8 for Kali Puja. Services will follow the regular weekday timetable after 3 pm on these dates.

However, the 37220 Bandel-Howrah EMU local, departing Bandel at 5.40 am, will operate according to its usual route and timings on all these festival days.

Durga Puja 2026: 67 extra local train services from Sealdah and Howrah Eastern Railway's Sealdah and Howrah divisions will run late-night and evening specials, change timetables and cancel some trains to handle the Puja crowds. All specials stop at every station on the way. 67 extra special services 55 in Sealdah division 12 in Howrah division 12 Sealdah trains cancelled, Oct 17 to 21 Day by day: what changes Date Sealdah division Howrah division Late-night specials begin (night of 16/17). Lalgola specials run. AC locals on weekday timetable. – Late-night, evening and Lalgola specials. Sunday timetable all day; all trains stop at every station after 2 pm. 12 trains cancelled. AC locals on weekday timetable. Late-night specials begin (night of 17/18). Changes to 63501, 37731 and 37732. Same as October 17. Lalgola specials end on October 19. Late-night specials. Sunday timetable until 3 pm, then weekday timetable. Changes to 63501, 37731 and 37732. Late-night and evening specials. Sunday timetable all day; all trains stop at every station after 2 pm. 12 trains cancelled. AC locals on weekday timetable. Late-night specials (last night: 20/21). Sunday timetable until 3 pm. Changes to 63501, 37731 and 37732. Evening specials. Sunday timetable all day; all trains stop at every station after 2 pm. 12 trains cancelled. AC locals on Sunday timetable. Sunday timetable until 3 pm. Changes to 63501, 37731 and 37732. – Sunday timetable until 3 pm, then weekday timetable. – Sunday timetable until 3 pm, then weekday timetable. "Sunday timetable" means locals run to the Sunday schedule. Howrah division's 37220 Bandel to Howrah local (leaves Bandel 05:40) keeps its own timing on all these days. Sealdah division 55 extra specials Late-night specials (38) Nights of October 16/17 to 20/21 Sealdah to Ranaghat and Naihati 03151 Sealdah to Ranaghat 21:40 to 23:30 03152 Ranaghat to Naihati 23:45 to 00:20 03161 Naihati to Ranaghat 00:30 to 01:05 03162 Ranaghat to Sealdah 01:15 to 02:53 Sealdah to Kalyani 03163 Sealdah to Kalyani 21:10 to 22:25 03164 Kalyani to Sealdah 22:35 to 23:48 03165 Sealdah to Kalyani 00:12 to 01:25 03166 Kalyani to Sealdah 01:35 to 02:55 03167 Sealdah to Kalyani 01:00 to 02:15 03168 Kalyani to Sealdah 02:25 to 03:40 Bangaon Jn and Hasnabad to Barasat and Sealdah 03170 Hasnabad to Barasat 23:04 to 00:24 03172 Barasat to Sealdah 00:28 to 01:12 03169 Sealdah to Hasnabad 23:30 to 01:42 03171 Sealdah to Bangaon Jn 00:44 to 02:44 03174 Bangaon Jn to Sealdah 02:30 to 04:30 Naihati to Krishnanagar City Jn 03173 Ranaghat to Krishnanagar City Jn 23:45 to 00:25 03176 Krishnanagar City Jn to Naihati 00:35 to 01:50 03175 Naihati to Krishnanagar City Jn 02:00 to 03:15 03178 Krishnanagar City Jn to Kalyani 03:25 to 04:10 03177 Kalyani to Ranaghat 04:20 to 04:55 Sealdah to Dankuni 03179 Sealdah to Dankuni 23:00 to 23:42 03180 Dankuni to Sealdah 23:52 to 00:34 Sealdah South to Baruipur and Ballygunge 03182 Sealdah (S) to Baruipur 23:40 to 00:25 03181 Baruipur to Ballygunge 00:35 to 01:10 03184 Ballygunge to Baruipur 01:20 to 01:55 03183 Baruipur to Ballygunge 02:10 to 02:45 03190 Ballygunge to Baruipur 03:00 to 03:35 03189 Baruipur to Sealdah (S) 03:45 to 04:30 Sealdah South to Komagata Maru Budge Budge 03192 Sealdah (S) to Komagata Maru Budge Budge 23:30 to 00:18 03191 Komagata Maru Budge Budge to New Alipur (Kolkata) 00:30 to 00:50 03194 New Alipur (Kolkata) to Komagata Maru Budge Budge 01:05 to 01:25 03193 Komagata Maru Budge Budge to New Alipur (Kolkata) 01:40 to 02:00 03196 New Alipur (Kolkata) to Komagata Maru Budge Budge 02:15 to 02:35 03195 Komagata Maru Budge Budge to Sealdah (S) 02:50 to 03:40 Lakshmikantapur and Diamond Harbour 03197 Diamond Harbour to Baruipur 23:40 to 00:30 03128 Baruipur to Lakshmikantapur 00:40 to 01:30 03127 Lakshmikantapur to Baruipur 00:48 to 01:38 03198 Baruipur to Diamond Harbour 02:00 to 02:50 Evening specials (13) October 17 to 21 Sealdah to Ranaghat and Krishnanagar City Jn 03137 Sealdah to Krishnanagar City Jn 17:05 to 19:29 03193 Sealdah to Ranaghat 17:55 to 19:40 03138 Krishnanagar City Jn to Sealdah 20:00 to 22:25 03140 Ranaghat to Sealdah 20:08 to 21:55 Sealdah to Kalyani 03141 Sealdah to Kalyani 19:20 to 20:36 03142 Kalyani to Sealdah 20:55 to 22:19 Sealdah to Bangaon Jn 03143 Sealdah to Bangaon Jn 17:32 to 19:28 03145 Sealdah to Bangaon Jn 18:57 to 20:52 03144 Bangaon Jn to Sealdah 21:15 to 23:10 03146 Bangaon Jn to Sealdah 22:22 to 00:20 Sealdah South to Baruipur and Lakshmikantapur 03148 Sealdah (S) to Baruipur 17:35 to 18:16 03150 Baruipur to Lakshmikantapur 18:30 to 19:20 03147 Lakshmikantapur to Sealdah (S) 19:48 to 21:28 Lalgola EMU specials (4) October 16 to 19 Ranaghat and Sealdah to Lalgola 03153 Ranaghat to Lalgola 07:05 to 10:20 03154 Lalgola to Ranaghat 22:45 to 03:00 03155 Sealdah to Lalgola 17:10 to 22:20 03156 Lalgola to Sealdah 09:45 to 14:55 03155 and 03156 stop at Ranaghat (03155: arr 19:00, dep 19:01; 03156: arr 13:03, dep 13:04). Cancelled (12 trains) October 17 to 21 33437 Sealdah to Barasat 33438 Barasat to Sealdah 33823 Sealdah to Bangaon Jn 33832 Bangaon Jn to Sealdah 31623 Sealdah to Ranaghat 31636 Ranaghat to Sealdah 31821 Sealdah to Krishnanagar City Jn 31824 Krishnanagar City Jn to Sealdah 34626 Sealdah to Baruipur 34627 Baruipur to Sealdah 34649 Baruipur to Sealdah 34650 Sealdah to Baruipur Howrah division 12 extra specials Late-night EMU specials (12) Nights of October 17/18 to 20/21 Howrah to Barddhaman via Bandel EMU Howrah to Barddhaman 00:45 to 03:10 EMU Barddhaman to Howrah 21:40 to 00:05 Howrah to Barddhaman via Dankuni EMU Howrah to Barddhaman 01:15 to 03:20 EMU Barddhaman to Howrah 22:30 to 00:45 Howrah to Bandel EMU Howrah to Bandel 01:00 to 02:05 EMU Bandel to Howrah 23:30 to 00:35 Sheoraphuli to Tarakeswar EMU Sheoraphuli to Tarakeswar 00:30 to 01:20 EMU Tarakeswar to Sheoraphuli 23:15 to 00:05 Bandel to Naihati EMU Bandel to Naihati 00:45 to 01:08 EMU Naihati to Bandel 01:20 to 01:45 Howrah to Chandanpur via Dankuni EMU Howrah to Chandanpur 00:15 to 01:15 EMU Chandanpur to Howrah 01:30 to 02:30 Changes to regular trains October 17 to 21 63501 Howrah to Barddhaman MEMU (via Bandel, leaves Howrah 01:30) will stop at all stations between Howrah and Bandel, and also at Magra, Pandooah, Boinchi and Memari.

(via Bandel, leaves Howrah 01:30) will stop at all stations between Howrah and Bandel, and also at Magra, Pandooah, Boinchi and Memari. 37731 Bandel to Memari EMU (leaves Bandel 20:58) is extended to Barddhaman, arriving 22:25.

(leaves Bandel 20:58) is extended to Barddhaman, arriving 22:25. 37732 Memari to Howrah EMU will start from Barddhaman instead of Memari, leaving at 22:40 and reaching Bandel at 00:10. Express InfoGenIE Copy HTML HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

12 Sealdah local trains to remain cancelled

While additional services are being introduced, 12 regular suburban train services on the Sealdah Division will remain cancelled from October 17 to 21. The cancelled trains are:

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33437 Sealdah-Barasat and 33438 Barasat-Sealdah

33823 Sealdah-Bangaon Junction and 33832 Bangaon Junction-Sealdah

31623 Sealdah-Ranaghat and 31636 Ranaghat-Sealdah

31821 Sealdah-Krishnanagar City Junction

31824 Krishnanagar City Junction-Sealdah

34627 Baruipur-Sealdah and 34626 Sealdah-Baruipur

34649 Baruipur-Sealdah and 34650 Sealdah-Baruipur

Passengers travelling during Durga Puja should check their train’s running status and the applicable timetable before leaving home. AC EMU local trains on the Sealdah Division will follow the weekday timetable from October 16 to 20 and the Sunday timetable on October 21.