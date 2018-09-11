Durga Puja committees to get Rs 10,000 grant, license fee waived

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a grant of Rs 10,000 and waiver of licence fee for each of the 28,000 Durga Puja committees in the state.

The puja committees include 3,000 in Kolkata and around 25,000 across the state. Mamata said the state government will have to spend Rs 28 crore to provide this financial assistance to the committees.

Speaking at a coordination meeting with puja organisers and police at Netaji Indoor Stadium, she said, “All 3,000 Durga Puja committees in Kolkata and 25,000 across the state will get Rs 10,000 each as part of our community development programme. The Kolkata Police will hand over the money to the organisers. In the districts, tourism and consumer affairs departments, self-help groups and West Bengal Police will oversee distribution of the money to all big and small puja committees. This will cost us Rs 28 crore.”

The chief minister said she has also directed (power utility) Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to increase the discount offered to community puja organsiers from 20 to 23 per cent.

“I will also ask Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Urban Development and Fire Departments not to levy any licence fee to puja organisers,” she said. Mamata announced that the Durga Puja carnival will be organised on the arterial Indira Gandhi Sarani (erstwhile Red Road) on October 23 and immersion of idols will take place from October 19 to 22.

