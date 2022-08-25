Durga Puja Celebrations: With grant hike, organisers hope to get back to pre-pandemic scale

Since 2020, the Durga Puja in West Bengal has been a dismal affair with low-key celebrations and relatively smaller idols.

But this year, the organisers are hoping to bring the celebrations back to the pre-pandemic levels, especially in the wake of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to increase the grant to the Puja committees.

Debashish Bhattacharya, secretary of the Kumartuli Puja Committee, said, “We have been keeping the tradition alive from our own pockets. We couldn’t have possibly gone on to do this anymore. We are grateful to the CM for the increase in funds and discount on power bills. There are people who are genuinely in need of government aid.”

Soumen Dutta of Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja Samiti also welcomed the increase in grants by the CM. “If we are selected for the parade on Red Road, then the workers, artistes and those operating the cars in the procession will have to be paid extra. The increase in the budget means that the workers coming from districts across the state will get paid,” Dutta said.

For the first time, the Durga Puja will be celebrated as part of the UNESCO’s ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’.

“It is good to see that the CM is acknowledging the global recognition we have been given. We must participate in the September 1 carnival. That will also have added costs and it is good that the state government is offering some subsidies,” said Arijit Maitraof the Samaj Sebi Sangh.

The idol will have to be preserved till September 8 for the Red Road parade, which is also an added cost that will be covered by the fund hike, he added.

The 60 per cent rebate on electricity bills has also enthused the organisers.

“The discount on power bills will be of great help to us. There are overhead charges often incurred during the making of pandals. For the last two years, we spent most of our funds on social work because of the pandemic and the Amphan cyclone,” said Malay De, secretary of Dum Dum Park Sarbojanin.

The pandemic had resulted in huge losses for the puja organisers as they lost advertisements due to virtual mode of public viewing.

Debashish Dutta, coordinator of the Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab, said, “Leaving politics aside, it is a kind of support being extended by the government for keeping the tradition alive. This is a festival celebrated by every Bengali. The grant hike will be a great help for small-scale pujas.”

The Durga Puja organised by Sarkar Bagan Sammilita Sangh will complete 105 years this time. Despite being one of the oldest puja committees in Kolkata, the prganisers are running low on funds because of small-scale celebrations.

Committee secretary Rupanjan Mukherjee said, “We virtually get no sponsorship. The increase in grant is no great deal for the bigger committees, but it means a lot for us as we have always have funding issues.”

