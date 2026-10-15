Durga Puja abroad: From homemade ‘bhog’ in Belgium to ‘ananda naru’ in Singapore

Bengalis across the world are bound together over the five days of Durga Puja despite the local time differences. Away from their homeland, they keep the traditions, rituals, and food alive for generations to come. From Belgium to Singapore and the US to Noida, they are set to welcome Ma Durga with her four children.

Founded in early 2025, Agomoni Belgium Durga Puja was established by a small group of expats who wanted to keep Bengali traditions and culture alive while promoting unity, harmony, and positivity.

The celebrations will take place at Blauwe Regen, on the outskirts of Antwerp, Belgium. The festivities will follow traditional Durga Puja rituals from Saptami to Dashami, including Kola Bou Snan, Pushpanjali, and Sandhi Puja.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Koel Das, who moved to Antwerp after her marriage in 2024, said, “There are Durga Puja celebrations in Brussels but not in Antwerp, so we concentrate over here.”

According to Das, they follow the Bengali panjika for the Durga Puja celebrations. “We maintain the tithi like it is done in Kolkata, so the celebrations begin from Friday as it is Sasthi, and since Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami are on weekdays, we have taken leave on Monday and Tuesday,” she told The Indian Express over the phone.

Approximately 17-20 people had begun the puja, but now people from various other communities (Kashmiri, Punjabi, Bangladeshi, and other people) also participate as volunteers in making bhog, prasad distribution, and cultural events. They also open stalls selling a variety of delicious food items, from rolls to <biriyani to sweets, to create an ambience of being in Kolkata.

Women pose for a photo at a Durga Puja pandal in Singapore. (Photo by special arrangement) Women pose for a photo at a Durga Puja pandal in Singapore. (Photo by special arrangement)

“The puja is completely the traditional Bengali puja, but we also have garba in the evening, on Ashtami and Navami night and on Dashami we have Dhunuchi dance,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

They also organise cultural programmes like theatre, recitation, dance, and local bands playing Bollywood songs or Rabindra Sangeet. There are also painting competitions and a super-nari competition in the afternoon.

“The celebrations continue for five days, and we try to engage everyone. We serve bhog and prasad in the morning and have cultural programmes in the evening. We cook the prasad that we offer to Ma Durga at our home. Every morning a woman brings halwa from the gurdwara, which we offer as prasad,” said Das.

Das is fully involved in the festivities but still misses Kolkata.

Where Durga Puja festivities are already over

Uttoron Durga Puja in Seattle, US, has already celebrated this year’s Durga Puja. Founded in 2005, this Durga Puja is celebrated only on weekends. Moushumi Bandhopadhay, who was born and brought up in Kolkata, has celebrated Puja there for the past 10 years.

Story continues below this ad

“When we were children, Durga Puja celebrations began on Panchami. As we grew older, we went to Maddox Square, but now I am involved here,” she told The Indian Express. “Here puja starts on Friday evening, and we wrap up everything by Sunday evening.”

At a Durga Puja pandal in Belgium. (Photo by special arrangement) At a Durga Puja pandal in Belgium. (Photo by special arrangement)

According to Moushmi, Durga Puja preparations there begin around two to three months in advance, and they book a hall from the city council and celebrate the festival. “One or two weeks before the puja, we have a cultural event called Agomoni. This year Bhoomi and Anjan Dutta will perform there. On Saturday, we celebrated Sasthi, Saptami, and Ashtami. The bhog was vegetarian. On Navami, we had meat, fish, rice, and sweets,” she said.

Bengali Association Singapore

The Bengali Association Singapore in Little India has been celebrating Durga Puja since 1956. From drawing competitions to Sindoor Khela to performances by bands like Jol Chobi and Electric Desiland to fashion shows and Chitrahaar (songs, storytelling, and dance) to garba, the next five days are completely packed.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Barnali Bhattacharya said that though life is very busy, people enjoy themselves and relive old memories of their homes in India these five days.

Story continues below this ad

“Bhog is distributed among all. Everyone has responsibilities: some are part of the bhog committee, and others are responsible for decoration or other aspects,” she said.

They also organised an ananda naru competition for women.

Though not related to Bengali Association Singapore, an NRI Bazaar will sell everything from any Indian state, she added.

‘An emptiness that no overseas celebration can completely fill’

Ranajit Bhattacharya, who left Kolkata 21 years ago, told The Indian Express from Singapore, “The Singapore Bengali community here keeps the spirit of Durga Puja alive. There are almost eight puja pandals, of which the Bengali Association Singapore puja is the oldest and most visited. We do pandal hopping, participate in Dhunuchi dance and dine with friends. Yet deep inside, there remains an emptiness that no overseas celebration can completely fill. Though thousands of miles away, I still close my eyes during the aarti and imagine myself standing before Maa Durga in a packed pandal of my para, Chetla Gobindo Auddy Road, surrounded by familiar faces and the timeless magic of home.”

Meanwhile, in Noida Sector 137, eight housing societies have come together to celebrate Durga Puja under the banner of the Sarbojonin Puja Samity. Here Durga Puja is celebrated in the Central Park. The theme this time is “Jeevan Chakra” (the circle of life).

Story continues below this ad

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sourav Sanyal said, “This year we have five days of Durga Puja confluence. During the day, there are children performing, and in the evening there is a mix of cultural programmes by artists.”

They also have an Ananda Mela with food stalls.