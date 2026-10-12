‘Eat Biryani, but from a Hindu’s shop’: Posters in Bengal before Durga Puja

As West Bengal preps for Durga Puja, hundreds of posters have appeared in north Bengal’s Siliguri, appealing to people to eat Biryani and buy Puja items only from Hindu traders. The posters have yet again stoked the conversation on Bengalis eating non-vegetarian food in the festive season.

Leaders of Hindu Jagran Manch, an organisation that has claimed responsibility for the posters, said they are not against any community, but want Hindu traders to benefit in the festival season. The Opposition, however, has slammed the posters and targeted the ruling BJP, saying this cannot be allowed in a secular country.

Some of the messages on the posters read, “No one is stopping you from eating Biryani, but eat it from a Hindu shop”, “buy meat from a Hindu shop” and “listen to the seller’s name before paying by QR code”. Other messages call upon “Hindus of all castes to unite” and “build a society without addiction or drugs”.

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“We will obviously eat non-vegetarian food during Puja, as is our tradition. But we are appealing to people to eat Biryani from Hindu shops. We have also appealed to them to buy Puja items like flowers from Hindu shops. We are not against any community, but we think Hindu traders should benefit from Durga Puja,” Prasanta Sarkar, a leader of the Manch, told The Indian Express from Siliguri.

A poster in Bengal that reads, “No one is stopping you from having Biryani, have it from a Hindu’s shop” A poster in Bengal that reads, “No one is stopping you from having Biryani, have it from a Hindu’s shop”

“There is a huge economy surrounding Durga Puja. Why should Hindus not benefit from their Puja? We have also held meetings with some Puja committees in South Bengal and appealed to allow only Hindu shop and stall owners near Puja pandals,” said Nilanjan Panda, a Manch leader from Sonarpur in South Bengal.

The move has drawn strong criticism from the Opposition. Md Salim, CPM state secretary and former MP, told The Indian Express, “This is part of a well-planned othering, of pushing away a community and creating division. It is aimed at economic ostracism. Years back, bullcarts in Jaipur municipality where drivers were predominantly Muslims were banned. I also heard that BJP gave a diktat that tongas in Lalbag in Murshidabad should be discontinued.”

Krishanu Mitra, who represents the Mamata Trinamool Congress, criticised the move. “In no secular country can this be allowed. Police should take action against such people. If such outfits are so concerned for Hindus, they should talk to the state government and central government and reduce petrol prices for Hindus. Now they have a double engine government (in Bengal and Delhi). They can ask the central government to make a law allowing Hindus more privileges. What they are doing is ridiculous and dangerous,” he said.

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Arun Mondol, the BJP’s Siliguri district president, evaded a direct response. “Anyone can appeal anything. The people who have put up posters with such slogans are the right persons to answer. I have not seen the posters yet. So I cannot say anything about it,” he said.

The veg-non-veg debate

In the first Durga Puja after the BJP came to power in Bengal, food choices during the festival are under the spotlight. In August, the BJP’s ideological ally, VHP, issued “guidelines” for Durga Puja. One of the points on the list was: “A request not to take non-vegetarian food inside the mandap and not sell it outside the mandap.”

Following an uproar, the VHP issued a clarification, stressing that there is no “ban” on non-vegetarian food and adding that the VHP does not issue fatwas.

Before the uproar over the VHP’s pitch could die down, a remark by Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri, head priest of Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, stoked the row.

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On a visit to Bengal during which he was greeted by the who’s who of the ruling dispensation, the self-styled godman urged people to refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol during Durga Puja.

The remarks drew strong reactions from opposition parties, and state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya had to step in. Bhattacharya said Shashtri’s remarks should be seen as his views. “What you eat at home, will a sadhu determine that? Will a political party decide that? Bengalis will eat what they always have. Bengalis won’t eat fish? Bengalis won’t eat meat? Even Swami Vivekananda approved of this. Who stands above him? The Goddess Kali consumes mutton,” said the state BJP chief, the ruling party’s go-to man for defusing such controversies.