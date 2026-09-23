A Durga Puja boost for employees: Bengal to release October pay, revised DA early

West Bengal government employees will get their salaries ahead of the sixth day of Durga Puja. (AI image)

The West Bengal Government Wednesday announced that it would release the October salaries, pensions, and family pensions on October 15, ahead of the sixth day of Durga Puja.

The government will also release the revised dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR, for pensioners) along with salaries and pensions on the same date.

While presenting the BJP government’s first budget in June, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced an additional 20 per cent DA and DR for government employees effective from October 1.

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“The state government employees, semi-government employees, teachers and non-teaching staff play an important role in the government’s work and policy implementation. To recognise their contribution, I am happy to announce an additional 20 per cent dearness allowance on top of the current 18 per cent,” he said.