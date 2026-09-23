A Durga Puja boost for employees: Bengal to release October pay, revised DA early

The government had announced an additional 20% dearness allowance for employees effective from October 1.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 05:12 PM IST
durga puja pandal West Bengal salary October 2026West Bengal government employees will get their salaries ahead of the sixth day of Durga Puja. (AI image)
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The West Bengal Government Wednesday announced that it would release the October salaries, pensions, and family pensions on October 15, ahead of the sixth day of Durga Puja.

The government will also release the revised dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR, for pensioners) along with salaries and pensions on the same date.

While presenting the BJP government’s first budget in June, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced an additional 20 per cent DA and DR for government employees effective from October 1.

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“The state government employees, semi-government employees, teachers and non-teaching staff play an important role in the government’s work and policy implementation. To recognise their contribution, I am happy to announce an additional 20 per cent dearness allowance on top of the current 18 per cent,” he said.

Also Read | DA hike, 1.7 lakh jobs, anti-Syndicate law: Swapan Dasgupta’s Bengal budget
As per a finance department directive issued by Additional Chief Secretary P K Mishra, grant-in-aid salaries, wages, stipends, and honoraria will also be disbursed on October 15.

The finance department has instructed treasuries and drawing and disbursing officers to submit all bills well before the scheduled date so that money is credited to everyone’s account on October 15.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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