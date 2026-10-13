Kolkata Durga Puja 2026: All-night metro services, special trains and routes

Planning your Durga Puja itinerary? With millions taking to the streets for continuous, night-long pandal hopping, navigating Kolkata during festival week requires a solid game plan. Metro Railway Kolkata and the Eastern and South Eastern Railways have unveiled massive transit plans featuring continuous 24×7 metro services on core routes, extra suburban trains, and long-distance Puja specials.

Metro Railway Kolkata has rolled out comprehensive special service plans across the Blue, Green, Yellow, Purple, and Orange Lines.

All-night metro services for pandal hoppers

The highlight of this year’s festive transport arrangement is the uninterrupted night-long service on the prime festival days. During Maha Saptami, Maha Astami, and Maha Navami (October 17 to 20), people travelling along the north-south axis or across the east-west corridor can hop between iconic pandals past midnight without worrying about transport. On these peak carnival nights, the Blue Line and the Green Line will operate continuous services running until around 4 am the next morning.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Whether you are exploring famous South Kolkata pujas around Kalighat, Mudiali, and Gariahat or heading up north towards Kumartuli, Ahiritola, and College Square, the Blue Line provides smooth connectivity throughout the night with high-frequency trains. Similarly, people travelling between Salt Lake, Sealdah, and Howrah Maidan via the Green Line can enjoy non-stop travel deep into the early hours.

Blue Line (North–South Corridor)

Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi (October 15 and 16): Services begin bright and early at 6 am with 284 trips operating throughout the day until 11 pm. Trains run at a six-minute frequency during peak hours.

Maha Saptami, Maha Astami, and Maha Navami (October 17 to 20): The core festival schedule runs from 1 pm right through the night until 4 am the next morning. Multiple early-afternoon-origin services (including from Gitanjali, Uttam Kumar, Dum Dum, Shyambazar, and Noapara) make it easy to start pandal hopping from any major hub.

Vijaya Dashami (October 21): Service shifts to a lighter timetable of 140 trains running from 1 pm to 10.30 pm with an eight-minute peak frequency.

Green Line (Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V)

Story continues below this ad

Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi (October 15 and 16): Operating 240 services from 6 am to 11 pm with peak frequency down to six minutes.

Maha Saptami, Maha Astami, and Maha Navami (October 17 to 20): Midnight commuters can make full use of 192 services running continuously from 1.30 pm to around 3.59 am the next morning, with trains arriving every eight minutes during peak hours.

Vijaya Dashami (October 21): A reduced schedule of 74 services operates between 1.30 pm and 10.30 pm at 15-minute intervals.

Yellow Line (Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar)

Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi (October 15 and 16): 120 services operate between 7:18 am and 9.20 pm at a 12-minute peak frequency. Five direct services operate from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Shahid Khudiram for airport travellers.

Story continues below this ad

Maha Saptami through Maha Navami (October 17 to 20): 72 daily services run between 3 pm and 10.53 pm.

Vijaya Dashami (October 21): 62 services operate between 3 pm and 9.38 pm.

Purple Line (Joka to Majerhat)

Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi (October 15 and 16): 84 services operate daily between 6.40 am and 9.26 pm at a 21-minute peak interval.

Maha Saptami to Vijaya Dashami (October 17 to 21): 38 daily services operate between 3 pm and 10.55 pm with trains running every 25 minutes.

Orange Line (Kavi Subhash to Beleghata)

Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi (October 15 and 16): 62 services operate daily between 7.40 am and 8.45 pm at a 25-minute frequency.

Story continues below this ad

Maha Saptami to Vijaya Dashami (October 17 to 21): No Metro services will operate on the Orange Line during this period.

Metro officials have advised travellers to avoid counter queues and to purchase Smart Cards or book digital QR-based mobile tickets via the AAMAR KOLKATA METRO app.

“Due to dense crowds and high train frequency, passengers are requested not to rush, block train doors, or overcrowd boarding coaches. Cooperating with station staff ensures everyone enjoys a smooth, safe festive journey,” an official said.

Railways’ festive transport plan

The Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway have also rolled out a massive festive transport plan to handle the anticipated passenger surge during the upcoming Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja festivals.

Story continues below this ad

This includes long-distance trains, enhanced suburban EMU services, round-the-clock operations, and upgraded passenger safety and crowd management protocols.

The Sealdah division will operate 51 Puja special trains, nearly double last year’s 31. This includes 38 overnight services running between 11 pm and 5 am from October 16 to 21, alongside 13 Puja special EMU local trains across the Main, North, and South sections.

The Howrah division has announced seven long-distance special trains accounting for 174 trips, seven special EMU services covering about 70 trips, and 25 pairs of passing specials totalling 402 trips.

The South Eastern Railway is running 19 pairs of Puja special trains with 344 trips, alongside 30 permanently augmented coaches on various regular trains to boost capacity. All galloping local trains under the Sealdah division will stop at every station after 2 pm during the Puja period.

Story continues below this ad

Long-distance special services are heavily reinforced across multiple routes. For the Eastern Railway, trains 03041 and 03042 will run between Howrah and Raxaul on Thursdays and Fridays from October 15 to November 27, departing Howrah at 11 pm and Raxaul at 5.45 pm, with stops at Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih.

A second Howrah-Raxaul frequency, trains 03043 and 03044, will operate on Saturdays and Sundays between October 17 and November 29 on the same timings and route. Sealdah-Patna services via trains 03135 and 03136 will run on Tuesdays from October 13 to November 24, leaving Sealdah at 12.20 am and Patna at 4.30 pm, stopping at Naihati, Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih.

Sealdah-Sitamarhi trains 03133 and 03134 will operate on Fridays and Saturdays from October 16 to November 28, departing Sealdah at 11.40 pm and Sitamarhi at 5 pm with the same stops.

Sealdah-Gorakhpur services via trains 03131 and 03132 will run twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from October 13 to November 27, leaving Sealdah at 11.40 pm and Gorakhpur at 8.35 pm.

Story continues below this ad

Kolkata-Madhubani specials 03185 and 03186 will operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from October 13 to November 25, leaving Kolkata at 11.50 pm and Madhubani at 4.55 pm, while a second frequency via trains 03187 and 03188 will run on Fridays and Saturdays from October 16 to November 28.

Asansol-Patna services 03511 and 03512 will run on Sundays from October 18 to November 29, departing Asansol at 1.20 pm and Patna at 9.55 hrs, stopping at Chittaranjan, Jamtara, Madhupur, and Jasidih.

Asansol-Gorakhpur trains 03527 and 03528 will operate on Fridays and Saturdays from October 16 to November 28, leaving Asansol at 1.20 pm and Gorakhpur at 4 pm.

Malda Town-Digha specials 03465 and 03466 will run on Saturdays and Sundays from October 17 to November 29, departing Malda Town at 1.10 pm and Digha at 11.40 pm, stopping at New Farakka, Pakur, Rampurhat, Sainthia, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Barddhaman, and Dankuni.

Story continues below this ad

South Eastern Railway long-distance specials include the Shalimar-Chennai Beach Special (02841/02842), departing Shalimar on October 15 and 22 at 11.30 pm and returning from Chennai Beach on October 17 and 24 at 4 pm, with stops at Santragachi, Kharagpur, and Baleshwar.

The Delhi-Santragachi Special (04094/04093) will leave Delhi on October 14 at 12.30 am and depart Santragachi on October 15 at 6.10 pm, stopping at Bhojudih, Adra, Bankura, Bishnupur, Midnapore, and Kharagpur.

The Tatanagar-Buxar Weekly Special (08183/08184) will operate from October 13 to November 25, leaving Tatanagar on Tuesdays at 8.30 pm and Buxar on Wednesdays at 9.55 pm, with stops at Kandra, Chandil, Muri, Jhalida, Kotshila, and Bokaro Steel City.

Special shuttle services

To accommodate late-night travellers and pandal-hoppers within the Kolkata Metropolitan Region, the Eastern Railway is planning special local shuttle services between Bandel and Naihati on peak Puja days, with selected locals running past midnight and synchronisation being explored between EMU and metro schedules.

Route-specific additions include four special local trains running on the Sealdah-Ranaghat-Lalgola route from October 10 to 15, alongside post-Puja additions such as a late-night Sealdah-Budge Budge service, a new AC local stop at Badkulla, and increased train frequency on the Shantipur-Krishnanagar section. For passenger safety, 75 local trains have been identified for enhanced security measures.

Furthermore, major junction stations including Sealdah, Ballygunge, Dum Dum, Sonarpur, Naihati, and Ranaghat are equipped with 24×7 control-room surveillance, dedicated medical booths, passenger help desks, quick-response mobile maintenance teams, reserve locomotive crews, and additional toilet facilities to ensure smooth operations throughout the festival period.