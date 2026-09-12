Kolkata’s Eden Gardens set for grand Durga Puja opening with PM Modi

Bengal is set to witness a new-style inauguration of Durga Puja festivities this year, with a grand inauguration ceremony planned at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on the day of Mahalaya, October 10, which marks the start of 15-day-long ‘Devi Paksha’.
During the previous Mamata regime, Durga Puja programmes were held on Red Road after the festival.
For the first time, the event is likely to be attended by a prime minister, as Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that Narendra Modi may personally perform the ritual of opening the eyes of the Durga Ma idol at Eden Gardens.
State administration sources said the West Bengal Sports Department has sent a letter to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) seeking to reserve the booking of Eden Gardens for 21 days from September 25.
The letter stated, “Eden Gardens is required to be booked and made available for organising a series of cultural and celebratory programmes in connection with proposed Durga Puja Celebrations, 2026, including a grand cultural programme, for the period from 25th September to 15th October, 2026, including necessary preparatory and dismantling arrangements.”
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“This is the first time such an event will take place here. This is the first time the PM will come to Eden Gardens for a cultural event,” CAB president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly told The Indian Express.
Apart from the mega inauguration event, various programmes will be organised between September 25 and October 15.
According to sources, when Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari enters Eden Garden with the Prime Minister, the surroundings will resound with the “ululation” of 1,000 women, and 10,000 Dhak (Bengali traditional drums) will be played. During the stadium procession, Shreya Ghoshal will sing a puja song.
Contrary to previous years, Red Road, which hosts post-Durga Puja programmes, will set the stage for a road show before the start of the festivities. Red Road will be decorated with lights for the puja procession, which will feature 23 different forms of dance from 23 districts, showcasing Bengal’s cultural heritage.
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The event will feature performances ranging from the Tamang Selo of Darjeeling to the Lepcha dance of Kalimpong, as well as the Rajbanshi folk dances of Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur. In addition, there will be Gambhira from Malda, Baul from Birbhum, Raibeshi from East Burdwan, Santali dance from West Burdwan, Gaudiya Vaishnava dance from Nadia, and Chhau from Bankura and Purulia. There will also be Santali dance from Jhargram, Patua songs from East Midnapore, Ramprasadi from Hooghly, folk dance from Howrah, and Banbibi Pala from North 24 Parganas, along with various performances from all districts.
PM Modi and CM Adhikari will also virtually inaugurate 10,000 Durga Puja inaugurations across different parts of the state from Edens. The event will also include a state-of-the-art 3D projection mapping show on the theme ‘Ma Aschen-Uma Story’. Drone shows and fireworks will also be organised at the event.
Organisers said that though the blueprint of the programme has been finalised, it is subject to some minor changes.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More