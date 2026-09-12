Kolkata’s Eden Gardens set for grand Durga Puja opening with PM Modi

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that Narendra Modi may personally perform the ritual of opening the eyes of the Durga Ma idol at Eden Gardens. (File photo)

Bengal is set to witness a new-style inauguration of Durga Puja festivities this year, with a grand inauguration ceremony planned at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on the day of Mahalaya, October 10, which marks the start of 15-day-long ‘Devi Paksha’.

During the previous Mamata regime, Durga Puja programmes were held on Red Road after the festival.

For the first time, the event is likely to be attended by a prime minister, as Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that Narendra Modi may personally perform the ritual of opening the eyes of the Durga Ma idol at Eden Gardens.

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“We will have the biggest Durga Puja event on Mahalaya in Eden Gardens. This will be the beginning of the pujas,” CM Adhikari said at a Durga Puja preparatory meeting in Kolkata.