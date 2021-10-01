scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 01, 2021
MUST READ

No visitors to be allowed inside Durga, Kali Puja pandals, says Calcutta High Court

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Kumar Bindal made the observation while hearing a PIL filed to impose last year’s restrictions during Durga Puja to contain the spread of Covid-19.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
October 1, 2021 4:15:03 pm
durga navami, durga navami 2019, ayudha puja, ayudha puja 2019, ayudha puja vidhi, ayudha puja images, ayudha puja wishes, ayudha pooja, ayudha pooja vidhanam, durga navami puja vidhi, durga navami puja mantra, ayudha puja mantra, durga puja, durga puja 2019, durga puja vidhi, durga puja mantra, saraswati puja, saraswati puja vidhi, saraswati puja mantra, saraswati puja vidhi, saraswati puja mantra, saraswati puja 2019, saraswati puja imagesThe court also said that all the restrictions imposed last year will remain this time as well.

The Calcutta High Court Friday said visitors will not be allowed to enter Durga Puja pandals and the premises will be treated as containment zones in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The same will be applicable for Kali Puja pandals as well.

The court had issued similar directives last year as well and Friday’s order is seen as a repetition of the previous one.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Kumar Bindal made the observation while hearing a PIL filed to impose last year’s restrictions during Durga Puja to contain the spread of Covid-19.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The court also said that all the restrictions imposed last year will remain this time as well.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The court ordered barricades to be put up five-metre before the entrance for small pandals while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metre.

Click here for more

There should be no-entry boards at the barricades. Like the previous year, the court also ordered that only 15 to 25 persons of the puja organising committees will be allowed to enter the pandals. The court had also directed organisers to distribute masks and sanitisers to the visitors and engage in awareness campaigns.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 01: Latest News

Advertisement