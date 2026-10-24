Cops have no role in who touches Durga idol: Kolkata Police Commissioner on CM’s ‘only Sanatanis’ remark

Kolkata CM Suvendu Adhikari had asked police to ensure ‘only Sanatanis touch Durga idol’ during immersion

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 11:30 AM IST
Goddess Durga immersion in KolkataWorkers and devotees maneuver an idol of Goddess Durga during the immersion ritual in the Hooghly river (Ganga) following Durga Puja celebrations, in Kolkata. (Source: PTI)
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The police have no role in deciding who can participate in the immersion of Durga idols, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand said on Friday.

Asked at a press conference at Kolkata Police Headquarters on Friday about Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s recent remark on allowing “only Sanatanis to touch the idol” during immersion, Nand said the the puja committees, and not the police, were responsible for deciding who takes part in rituals.

“Police have no role in who comes for immersion. Police only look after law and order. The puja committees decide among themselves who will come for the immersion… It has always been done like that,” Nand said.

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Asked how the authorities would identify those who follow the Sanatan faith, Nand said it was not the police’s responsibility to determine that.

“I cannot say how that will be decided. We have told the committees to conduct the puja in accordance with the prescribed rules. That is how it is being done,” he said, while adding, “I am not aware and it is not to my knowledge that anyone other than followers of the Sanatan tradition does immersion.”

Nand, however, said the committees had been asked to follow the instructions issued by the chief minister regarding who could touch the idols during immersion.

“However, the administration has instructed the Puja committees to follow all rules and regulations… The puja committees are looking after everything. They have been told to follow the CM’s instructions… We have told them to do it properly,” he said.

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Nand said the immersion arrangements had traditionally been managed by puja committees, which coordinate with workers at the ghats to facilitate the movement of the idols.

While inspecting immersion preparations at Kolkata’s famous Babughat on Wednesday, Adhikari had said that only those who believe in the “Sanatan Dharma” should touch the idols.

“I have instructed the CP to keep the identification of those who will be involved in carrying the idols into the Hooghly (river). Those who follow Sanatan Dharma will touch the idols. There is no communal matter in it,” Adhikari had said.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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