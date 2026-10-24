Cops have no role in who touches Durga idol: Kolkata Police Commissioner on CM’s ‘only Sanatanis’ remark

The police have no role in deciding who can participate in the immersion of Durga idols, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand said on Friday.

Asked at a press conference at Kolkata Police Headquarters on Friday about Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s recent remark on allowing “only Sanatanis to touch the idol” during immersion, Nand said the the puja committees, and not the police, were responsible for deciding who takes part in rituals.

“Police have no role in who comes for immersion. Police only look after law and order. The puja committees decide among themselves who will come for the immersion… It has always been done like that,” Nand said.