scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Duped of Rs 6 lakh, teaching job aspirant in Bengal ends life: Police

On the direction of the Labagh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday, the body of Abdur Rahman was exhumed from his grave for post-mortem, said police.

Rahman's body was found lying in a field and was buried by his family in a graveyard, said police. (Representational/File)

Duped of Rs 6 lakh, a 25-year-old teaching job aspirant hailing from Lalgola in Murshidabad district allegedly died by suicide after failing to recover the money, said police.

Family members of Abdur Rahman Sheikh alleged that he ended his life on Tuesday leaving behind a suicide note that was recovered from his room.

Rahman’s body was found lying in a field and was buried by his family in a graveyard, said police.

On the direction of the Labagh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday, the body of Abdur Rahman was exhumed from his grave for post-mortem, said police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

Sheikh’s father Mofizuddin had lodged an FIR with Lalgola police earlier this week based on which one person was arrested, said police.

The accused, identified as Rehshan Sheikh, was produced at a Lalbagh court in Murshidabad district on Friday and was sent to police custody for ten days, said police.

“My son had given Rs 6 lakh to the accused who promised him a teaching job in the primary section. But several months passed and no job was given to my son. Even the documents my son had given to the accused were not returned. On Tuesday, my son ended his life and left behind a suicide note with an account of his dealing with the accused. I have lodged an FIR. I want strict action against the person who duped my son,” said Mofizuddin.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

“We have started an investigation into the case based on the FIR lodged by the family. One person has been arrested. The body has been exhumed from the grave following the court order and was sent for post-mortem. We are awaiting the report,” said a senior police officer in Murshidabad district.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-10-2022 at 12:55:58 am
Next Story

Central Railway collects Rs 13.62L in fine in mega ticket checking drive

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement