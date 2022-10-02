Duped of Rs 6 lakh, teaching job aspirant in Bengal ends life: Police

Duped of Rs 6 lakh, a 25-year-old teaching job aspirant hailing from Lalgola in Murshidabad district allegedly died by suicide after failing to recover the money, said police.

Family members of Abdur Rahman Sheikh alleged that he ended his life on Tuesday leaving behind a suicide note that was recovered from his room.

Rahman’s body was found lying in a field and was buried by his family in a graveyard, said police.

On the direction of the Labagh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday, the body of Abdur Rahman was exhumed from his grave for post-mortem, said police.

Sheikh’s father Mofizuddin had lodged an FIR with Lalgola police earlier this week based on which one person was arrested, said police.

The accused, identified as Rehshan Sheikh, was produced at a Lalbagh court in Murshidabad district on Friday and was sent to police custody for ten days, said police.

“My son had given Rs 6 lakh to the accused who promised him a teaching job in the primary section. But several months passed and no job was given to my son. Even the documents my son had given to the accused were not returned. On Tuesday, my son ended his life and left behind a suicide note with an account of his dealing with the accused. I have lodged an FIR. I want strict action against the person who duped my son,” said Mofizuddin.

“We have started an investigation into the case based on the FIR lodged by the family. One person has been arrested. The body has been exhumed from the grave following the court order and was sent for post-mortem. We are awaiting the report,” said a senior police officer in Murshidabad district.