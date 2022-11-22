Dummy mosquitoes in hands, Bengal BJP MLAs protest in Assembly against rise in dengue cases

Protesting over the rise in dengue infections in West Bengal, BJP MLAs on Tuesday came to the Assembly with big dummy mosquitoes. They demanded an adjournment motion on the issue but walked out and distributed mosquito nets in the House after Speaker Biman Banerjee denied the motion.

The BJP’s Siliguri MLA, Shankar Ghosh, brought an adjournment motion to discuss the dengue situation in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state, particularly in north Bengal. But the speaker did not allow the Opposition MLAs to discuss the proposal even though they were allowed to read it.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leaders protest against the state government, with a mosquito net and model of a mosquito, over the rising dengue cases in the state. pic.twitter.com/lDkaOdAYDl — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

The MLAs then walked out of the Assembly in protest carrying mosquito nets and big dummy mosquitoes, one of which wrapped in a blue-and-white saree.

“We wanted the mosquito to wear not only a saree but also a hawai chappal. But our goal was fulfilled. We are protesting by wrapping the mosquito in a saree,” said BJP MLA Ashok Dinda, who represents the Moyna constituency of East Midnapore district.