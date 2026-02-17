All set for Dubai: Indian Idol teen sensation from Bengal gets her passport in time, thanks to Abhishek Banerjee

Ankita and her family expressed their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the timely assistance from the TMC leader, noting that the intervention saved a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. (Photo/Instagram @ankitapradhan_official)

Ankita Pradhan, the powerhouse teenage vocalist from Kanthi (Contai) in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, is headed to Dubai for the next phase of Indian Idol.

The young singer, who has made waves as the only contestant from West Bengal to secure a spot in the Top 10 of the prestigious TV show, nearly saw her dreams derailed by a bureaucratic hurdle.

As the competition shifted to Dubai, Ankita faced a hurdle to her dream – she could not travel abroad without being accompanied by an adult guardian. While her mother was ready to accompany her, a long-pending passport application threatened to keep them both grounded, potentially forcing Ankita to withdraw from the show.