All set for Dubai: Indian Idol teen sensation from Bengal gets her passport in time, thanks to Abhishek Banerjee

Ankita and her family expressed their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the timely assistance from the TMC leader, noting that the intervention saved a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. (Photo/Instagram @ankitapradhan_official)
Ankita Pradhan, the powerhouse teenage vocalist from Kanthi (Contai) in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, is headed to Dubai for the next phase of Indian Idol.
The young singer, who has made waves as the only contestant from West Bengal to secure a spot in the Top 10 of the prestigious TV show, nearly saw her dreams derailed by a bureaucratic hurdle.
As the competition shifted to Dubai, Ankita faced a hurdle to her dream – she could not travel abroad without being accompanied by an adult guardian. While her mother was ready to accompany her, a long-pending passport application threatened to keep them both grounded, potentially forcing Ankita to withdraw from the show.
The situation took a turn when the matter was brought to the attention of TMC MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee. Recognising the urgency of the young singer’s dilemma, Banerjee intervened to expedite the process.
“Through his (Banerjee’s) efforts, the long-awaited passport was issued without delay,” said a staff member from the TMC leader’s office.
In a video message posted on her Instagram handle, Ankita said, “I am making this video today to share something specific. A few days ago, my mother and I applied for our passports, but for some reason, the process got stuck… A brother figure suggested that I reach out to the offices of our Honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and our beloved Abhishek Da. I followed his advice and informed them about the matter, and they helped me immensely. Later, I learned that Abhishek Da personally took the responsibility to look into the issue. Finally, our passports arrived within just three days, and we were able to travel to Dubai. So, thank you so much, Dada, for helping us this much. My mother and I are very grateful to you. Thank you, Abhishek Da! Once I am back in Bengal, I look forward to meeting our Honorable Chief Minister and our dear Abhishek Da.”
The news has brought immense relief to her hometown, where she is already a household name now.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More