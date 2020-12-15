‘Duare Sarkar’ will be TMC’s trump card in polls: CM Mamata Banerjee

After arriving in Jalpaiguri, Banerjee met MLAs and senior party leaders from Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.In 2019, the BJP bagged all eight Lok Sabha seats in north Bengal, and was ahead of the ruling party in more than half of the 56 Assembly segments. (AP)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in north Bengal on Monday to firm up the party’s strategy in the run-up to next year’s Assembly elections.

Banerjee, who will address a rally in Cooch Behar (South) on Tuesday, asked party leaders to successfully implement the government’s ‘Duare Sarkar’ outreach programme, labelling it the TMC’s “trump card”.

In recent weeks, the region has seen a senior MLA defect to the BJP while another has criticised the party leadership.

The region will be crucial to the outcome of the state elections. In 2019, the BJP bagged all eight Lok Sabha seats in north Bengal, and was ahead of the ruling party in more than half of the 56 Assembly segments.

After arriving in Jalpaiguri, Banerjee met MLAs and senior party leaders from Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Ananta Deb Adhikari also attended the meeting.

Sources in the TMC said Banerjee told the senior party leaders to fight the upcoming elections unitedly. She said the party would promote its development agenda on the campaign trail, and asked the party to successfully implement the “Duare Sarkar” initiative. “In all the districts, ‘Duare Sarkar’ project should be implemented successfully. This project will be a trump card for us in the coming election.”

A senior TMC leader from the region said, “She has asked party leaders in the north Bengal districts to arrange rallies with at least 20 workers from each booth. She is likely to send out a message to rebel leaders and boost the morale of the booth-level workers.”

