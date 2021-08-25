Duare Sarkar phase-II: In 8 days, footfall in camps across Bengal crosses 1 cr

FOOTFALL IN ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps across the state has crossed one crore within eight days, officials said on Tuesday.

The second phase of the initiative — the TMC government’s outreach drive to help people get benefits of state-run schemes at their doorstep — was launched on August 16 with an initial projection that there would be around 17,000 total camps organised in a month till September 15. Within eight days, more than one crore people, which is more than 11 per cent of the total population of the state.

A senior official of the state administration said, “In the first edition, it took 18 days to achieve this number. This time it is nine days – but if we count that one day was totally off this time – then we have done this in eight days.”

According to sources in the government, ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme has emerged as the most popular scheme. Of the total population that attended the camps, 60 per cent of the population enrolled themselves in this initiative. ‘Sasthya Sathi’ is at second position and caste certificate scheme is in the third position in terms of demand. The remaining 40 per cent are for schemes including student credit card, Krishak Bandhu (New), ‘Bina Muley Samajik Surakshya’, “correction in minor errors in land records”, bank (opening of new accounts), ‘Swasthya Sathi’, ‘Kanyashree’, ‘Rupashree’, ‘Khadya Sathi’, ‘Shikhashree’, ‘Tapasili Bandhu, ‘Manabik’ and ‘Jai Johar and Mutations in Agricultural Land’.

‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme is the dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, announced by her in the TMC’s poll manifesto. It was implemented after the TMC’s win in the Assembly election earlier this year.

As part of the scheme, a woman member of a general caste family would get Rs 500 a month (Rs 6,000 a year) and one from an SC or ST family would get Rs 1,000 monthly, which is Rs 12,000 annually.

As on August 24 till noon, one crore 3 lakh 48 thousand and 958 persons enrolled themselves in Duare Sarkar camps. After the one crore number was achieved, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi congratulated all the district administrations, sources said.

Government source said that the highest footfall happened in South 24 Parganas: 12,76,500. Murshidabad stood second with 10,26,726 people enrolling themselves followed by North 24-Parganas, that saw 7,32,446 people visiting the outreach camps.

Dedicated counters have been set up for ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme at every camp of the outreach drive.