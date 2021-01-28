Duare Sarkar extended till February 8 78% attendees got benefits: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed almost 78 per cent of 2.5 crore people who visited the state government’s “Duare Sarkar [Government At The Doorstep]” camps have received the benefits they sought. The statement came on a day state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee announced at a press conference that the outreach initiative, which had started last month, will be extended till February 8. Initially, it was supposed to end on January 30.

“The state government is going to the grassroots level in the districts to provide services to the people through the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps,” the chief minister told senior officials of international funding organisations, diplomats and senior journalists at a review meeting of her administration’s welfare programmes.

Subrata Mukherjee told reporters that Rs 8,700 crore had been released for various schemes under the initiative.

The CM criticised the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme, saying the Union government was bearing 60 per cent of the cost while the rest was on states. In comparison, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was completely funding the Swasthya Sathi scheme, she added.

She said doctors in West Bengal were efficient, with patients from neighbouring states visiting the state for treatment. She claimed delays in implementing the scheme was down to the reluctance of some private nursing homes. But things were now being streamlined so that people get seamless service, she added.

Banerjee claimed that misinformation was being spread about West Bengal’s development. She said scholarships were being provided to students from all backgrounds, including minorities, those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, and those in the general category.

“Minorities, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people are getting scholarships for helping boys and girls from these sections to become doctors, engineers and crack the civil services examination,” said the chief minister.

Banerjee announced an emergency meeting of the TMC’s MPs, MLAs and core committee members on January 29, the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata.