Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

‘Duare Sarkar’ gets Centre’s award, considered best among 800

The Mamata Banerjee government has bagged the best performance prize from the Union government for its ‘Duare Sarkar’ programme.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Mamata’s brainchild ‘Duare Sarkar’ programme won Platinum Award in the ‘Public Platform’ category of the 2022 ‘Digital India’ Awards as it has been considered the best among 800 projects in the country.

The award was announced by the Narendra Modi government through a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Technology.

The recognition is considered significant as it came amid frequent clashes between the state and the BJP-led Centre on various issues, including the allocation of funds.

According to Nabanna sources, the fifth phase of the ‘Duare Sarkar’ programme is currently underway. In all, it has had 3.6 lakh camps, and 6.6 crore people have received various government services under a single umbrella.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also launched special ‘door-to-door government’ drive and mobile camps for the people of marginalised and tribal-dominated areas in the state.

After receiving the prize, Bhattacharya said, “Bengal BJP criticises our government every day, but their government cannot deny our success and that is why they gave this platinum award.”
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “We send ‘Duare Hatasha’ (Depression at doorstep) for the state BJP.”

However, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, “We will continue our protest against this government. Every day there is a bomb blast in the state. Besides, the state sank into corrupt practices. We will continue our protest against this.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 03:51 IST
