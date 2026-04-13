Dry heat for south Bengal, rain in north: IMD forecasts sharp weather divide this week

By Avantika Basu (Intern)

A gradual rise in temperature, largely dry skies in the South and intermittent rain in the hills – West Bengal’s weather this week presents a familiar April contrast. While the plains brace for increasing heat and humidity, the northern districts continue to experience spells of rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures across the state are set to climb gradually by 2-3°C over the next few days. In western parts of Bengal, the weather is expected to get very warm, with daytime temperatures likely reaching the high 30s, around 38-39°C. While there is no heatwave warning for now, rising heat combined with high humidity could make afternoons feel particularly uncomfortable.

Kolkata will witness mostly clear skies through the day, turning partly cloudy by the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35°C with the minimum near 27°C. Humidity will remain high, making conditions feel warmer. No rainfall has been recorded in the past 24 hours, and dry weather is likely to continue. Over the week, temperatures may inch up further with partly cloudy afternoons becoming more frequent.

Most districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and East Midnapore, will continue to experience dry weather.

However, western districts such as Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Birbhum and parts of West Bardhaman may see isolated light rain or thundershowers from midweek.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated hot and humid conditions in several districts, especially from April 14 onwards. In Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and lightning on select days. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged sun exposure between late morning and afternoon and to stay hydrated.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, North Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers in multiple places throughout the week. Alipurduar and Cooch Behar may see lighter and more scattered rainfall.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to remain active in the hills, with IMD warning of gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and lightning in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri over the next few days. People are advised to seek shelter during storms and avoid open fields and vulnerable structures.

Districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur are expected to remain mostly dry initially, though isolated rain may occur later in the week.

Temperatures across the state are set to rise steadily by 2-3°C through the week, with humidity climbing in the southern districts, while the north continues to see periodic rainfall and thunderstorms.