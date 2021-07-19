‘Drug peddler’ arrested in Kolkata with heroin valued at Rs 26 crore

A 36-year-old man was arrested with 5.177 kg of heroin worth Rs 25.8 crore on E M Bypass in Kolkata, police said on Sunday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested with 5.177 kg of heroin worth Rs 25.8 crore on E M Bypass in Kolkata, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kolkata’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested accused Tapas Ray, alleged to be a drug peddler, when he was heading to destination on his bike. Ray, a resident of Dubrajpur in Birbhum, was stopped at Captain Bheri under Pragati Maidan Police Station area.

“On search, a huge quantity of heroin was seized from his possession. The total weight of the seized heroin is about 5.177 kg, valued at Rs 25.88 crores in the international grey market,” said Joint Commissioner (STF) V Solomon NeshaKumar. Ray has been was arrested under various section of the NDPS Act.

In a separate case, two men were arrested with 752 kg of cannabis in Coochbehar. “Based on a reliable input regarding the storage ganja in some houses in a village in Coochbehar district, a joint operation was planned by the Kolkata Zonal unit with the help of BSF, and 752 kg of cannabis was seized. Further investigation is under process,” said a police statement. The accused have been identified as Dulal Sarkar and Narayan Sarkar from Kotwali Coochbehar.