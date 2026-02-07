Drop boxes, toll-free number: BJP starts campaign to collect public suggestions for party’s manifesto for Bengal Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday launched the Sankalp Patra Paramarsha Yatra seeking suggestions from the electorate to draw up the party’s election manifesto in West Bengal.
At the launch event in the BJP’s Salt Lake office, the party’s state president, Samik Bhattacharya, said drop boxes will be placed at 1,000 locations across the state till February 18 for the convenience of voters. People can write their suggestions and also mention their names, addresses, and phone numbers while sharing the feedback.
Bhattacharya further said, “Our Sankalp Patra (manifesto) should be all-encompassing; that is why the Sankalp Patra Paramarsha Yatra program is being launched from today. Around 2.38 crore people voted for the BJP (in 2021). People have made up their minds that the BJP can bring change in West Bengal. To take their suggestions, drop boxes will be placed at 1,000 locations across the state.”
He added that a mobile van carrying drop boxes will also tour Kolkata on February 17 and 18. The party has also launched a toll-free number (9727294294) for citizens to provide their suggestions. Besides, suggestions can also be given by writing to sankalp.wb2026@bjpbengal.org, among other means.
“Our focus is on jobs for educated unemployed youth. We are seeking suggestions from industrialists who want investment in industry, and from the general public on how development can be achieved in various sectors in the state,” the BJP state party chief said.
Bhattacharya stated that the people of West Bengal gave Mamata Banerjee 15 years to re-establish democracy in the state, and now change is inevitable.
The BJP leader also alleged that the state government has deprived the people of West Bengal of 13 central government schemes. To explain the benefits of these schemes, 10,000 letters will be sent to people from different sections of society, directly seeking their feedback, he added.
Referring to past instances, Bhattacharya said, “Earlier in Bengal, it was seen that the manifesto was released at the very last moment of the election. A handful of party leaders would sit down and prepare that manifesto. The BJP wants to break that trend and is giving importance to the people’s opinions to form a people’s government.”
