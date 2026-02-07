Drop boxes, toll-free number: BJP starts campaign to collect public suggestions for party’s manifesto for Bengal Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday launched the Sankalp Patra Paramarsha Yatra seeking suggestions from the electorate to draw up the party’s election manifesto in West Bengal.

At the launch event in the BJP’s Salt Lake office, the party’s state president, Samik Bhattacharya, said drop boxes will be placed at 1,000 locations across the state till February 18 for the convenience of voters. People can write their suggestions and also mention their names, addresses, and phone numbers while sharing the feedback.

Bhattacharya further said, “Our Sankalp Patra (manifesto) should be all-encompassing; that is why the Sankalp Patra Paramarsha Yatra program is being launched from today. Around 2.38 crore people voted for the BJP (in 2021). People have made up their minds that the BJP can bring change in West Bengal. To take their suggestions, drop boxes will be placed at 1,000 locations across the state.”