Drone over Victoria Memorial: Chinese national in custody

A Chinese national, who was arrested on Saturday for flying a drone over Victoria Memorial and near Fort William- headquarters of Army’s Eastern Command, has been sent to police custody till March 25. The arrested person, Li Zhiwei (34), was produced in Bankshall Court that remanded him in police custody.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, “On March 16, Chinese national Li Zhiwei (34) entered the Victoria Memorial along with an iPhone and a drone camera. He was detained by CISF personnel while he was flying drone on the premises. They brought him to Hastings Police Station and submitted a letter of complaint.” Later the police arrested him and launched an investigation.

The Kolkata Police have banned flying of drones over public places without prior permission. The police have started an investigation into the matter.