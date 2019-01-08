Kolkata: Driver held for ‘attempt to kidnap’ two women

Toggle Menu
Following this, the two passengers began shouting for help, following which some locals chased the car while others called the Police Control Room (PCR). (Representational)

A cab driver was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly trying to kidnap two women passengers in Kolkata.

Police sources said nearby people chased down the car after the women shouted for help. The two women boarded the share car, which already had two male passengers. One of the women took the front seat, next to driver Kanai Das.

“After the two (male) passengers got down… the accused driver allegedly misbehaved with the female passenger (in the front seat). She decided to get down and asked the driver to stop the car. Paying no heed to her repeated requests, he kept speeding,” said a police officer.

Following this, the two passengers began shouting for help, following which some locals chased the car while others called the Police Control Room (PCR).

The driver then slowed down and asked the women to get out of the car.

Sources said a police van caught him before he could escape. Das was first detained and later arrested. “He has been arrested under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC. We are checking his records,” said the officer.

