Drive against dengue: KMC notice to RG Kar hospital over garbage heaps on premises

As part of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s drive against dengue, a team of officials along with Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh inspected RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning. The team found the premises of the state-run hospital to be dirty and served a notice.

According to officials, broken furniture were found dumped at a few places, while in other areas liquid garbage created a mess. Heaps of garbage were found behind the Cardiology Department and behind B C Roy Nursing Hostel. The area behind the morgue was also found to be dirty.

Ghosh said, “The authorities did not remove the old broken furniture, even though notices had been served four months ago. If patients get affected with dengue and malaria, then who will be held responsible?”

The officials served the notice to the hospital under Section 496 A of the KMC Act and asked the authorities to clean up the premises within seven days.

Senior officials of the hospital were also present during the drive. The KMC also showcaused the borough health officials on charges of negligence and asked them to reply within 72 hours.

“Yes we have received a notice and efforts are being taken to ensure complete cleanliness inside the hospital premises,” said a hospital administrative staff.

The KMC officials are also inspect other hospitals in the city.

CM Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly asked municipalities and corporations in the state to take up the anti-larvae drive seriously.

The civic authorities have been carrying out anti-larvae drives since February. KMC teams also visit state-run hospitals, private nursing homes, educational institutions and housing complexes regularly.