Sunday, September 23, 2018
DRI seizes 19 exotic birds, arrests man

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: September 23, 2018 4:09:46 am
exotic bird smuggling, exotic birds seized, man arrested, West bengal, Kolkata, Indian express The police recovered blue and yellow macaw (7), Kookaburra (Kingfisher) (12). (Representational)

DRI officers on Thursday arrested a man and recovered 19 live exotic birds from his possession on the NH-34 in Barasat.

The officers were acting on a tip-off that exotic birds were being smuggled into India from Bangladesh through the border near North 24 Parganas, a DRI officer said.

“Live exotic birds were found badly cramped in narrow cages inside the intercepted car. DRI contacted the office of Wild Animal Rescue and Transit Facility Centre, Wildlife (Headquarter) Division, Salt Lake. The live exotic birds have been identified as blue and yellow macaw (7), Kookaburra (Kingfisher) (12). The wildlife have been handed over to them for safekeeping and further transfer to Zoological Garden, Alipore,” read a statement issued by the DRI.

