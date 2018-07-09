DRI seizes 10 kg of smuggled gold in Siliguri, two arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 10 kilograms of gold, which was smuggled into India from Bhutan, in Siliguri area on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the DRI officials intercepted a car in Siliguri and arrested two persons with the consignment, a statement issued by the DRI said. The total value of the seized gold is around Rs 3.25 crore.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sourav Kumar Jain and Dilip Kumar Chaurasia, both residents of Bihar.

The interception took place when the smuggled gold bars were being carried by the duo from Bhutan to Muzaffarpur, Bihar, the DRI said.

“Jain and Chaurasia have confessed that the consignment was headed to Bihar. We are probing further to find out who the recipients were,” he said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App